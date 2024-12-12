Nutty Holiday
17 holiday-themed pop-ups across Dallas go crazy for Christmas
Christmas is always a festive time but it seems more festive than ever this year with an array of activities around Dallas-Fort Worth that are over the top. Instagram deserves a lot of the credit — everything has to be photo-worthy — but this year has brought a new round of holiday-themed displays and experiences, from Mariah to a campy Christmas to igloos everywhere. It feels like we're all just ready to celebrate like we never have before, and these events provide an opportunity to do just that.
Here's where to take your Christmas fun to the next level this season:
Addison Circle Park and the town of Addison has added a month of new holiday events called Rockin’ Around the Circle. Festivities kick off with the lighting of the Cake Topper, Addison Performing Arts Centre’s two-story glass tower, with red and green lights and caroling from music group Vocal Magic on December 5. There are over 30 events, including a tree lighting on December 6, carriage rides, a holiday paint & sip, and three performances of Frozen Jr. Events will run from December 5-22.
Camp Christmas at AT&T Performing Arts Center is putting a campy spin on Christmas. The exhibit made its Dallas debut from Colorado this year. It features a series of interactive holiday-themed rooms with quirky art and decorations. It all falls into three experience options: the fixed-time entry Classic Camp, Guided Camp, and a Camp Director tour led by creator Lou Hanzon. Prices start at $20. The installation runs until December 29.
Camp Christmas at Annette Strauss Square Photo courtesy of AT&T Performing Arts Center
Chicken N Pickle at Grand Prairie's Epic Central is giving lodge vibes right on the courts with a pop-up bar. Called the Holiday Hideaway, it's a 21 and up holiday experience featuring festive decor and outdoor fire pits. It can even be reserved for private parties. The bar features holiday cocktails and a red pepper and hummus charcuterie board for the group. Tables are $5-$10 per person. It lasts until December 31.
Dallas Trail of Lights takes place on the Reunion Tower lawn this year. It's a limited-time holiday event featuring a a giant snow foam pit, nightly drone shows, Ferris wheel, and pictures with Santa. Plenty of photo opportunities are available with all those winter attractions. Tickets are $10-$15. The Trail of Lights runs from November 29- December 25.
Decorator's Warehouse in Arlington treats every day like it's Christmas— literally. They stock all Christmas decoration necessities, from candy cane lights and wreaths to trees and ornaments, including 20 themed areas ranging from rustic to elegant. Even if you're just looking to walk through the 60,000 square-foot space for a winter wonderland, that's an option too, since it's open Monday through Saturday from 10 am-6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am - 6 pm. Though the Christmas shop is open year-round, it closes briefly from April to May to redecorate its winter landscape.
Hilton Anatole, the Design District hotel, is going big for the holiday with a 60-foot Ferris wheel and indoor 40-foot slide. It's been transformed into a Bavarian Christmas Village for the season, featuring an Après Ski lounge pop up, with seasonal bites and drinks, and a tree maze. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults. The event is available through December 31.
Illuvia, at Grand Prairie's EpicCentral, is a Vegas-style water and lights show. It features color-changing lighted fountains shooting 60-feet in the air to synchronized holiday music, such as "Christmas Eve/ Sarajevo," and holiday images will also be projected in the fountain streams throughout the show. The show runs every evening from 6-11 pm through December 31.
La Parisienne, the French bistro at The Star in Frisco, is now a winter wonderland, with snowy pine trees, birch wood, flocked garlands, snow-covered wreaths, and a dining space with winter napkins, candles, and glassware. The space also features specialty winter cocktails.Local artist Mark Majedi curated the winter wonderland decor and design in the space, inspired by owner Mondi Tag’s travels to Paris in the winter three years ago. The experience also features a daily $55 holiday tea time and is available through February 28.
Legacy West in Plano has a whole lineup of holiday festivities planned as part of Legacy North Pole. Activities range from pup photos with Santa to holiday crafting for the kids to a "Witty Elves Discovery Walk," which features an exploration of Legacy West with children's author Rebecca Clark. The events run through December 22.
Mariah Carey Pop-up, at the Commons Club inside Virgin Hotel Dallas, is an immersive experience featuring sips and photo opportunities. Dallas is one of just five locations featuring the Christmas-themed bar, decorated with a Christmas tree, photo booth, and lyric wall. Visitors can even write letters to Carey at the "letters to Mariah station." Special cocktails all feature Carey's Black Irish cream liqueur, such as the espresso martini or martini flight. Tickets start at $20. It's available from 4-11 pm through December 29.
Mockingbird Stationwill have a one-day free ice skating rink pop-up on December 12 from 3-8 pm. It's part of the Skates and Stockings event, which will feature caricature drawings and photos with Santa. A little more about the rink and how they get it up and down for just a day, it's a 30-foot by 40-foot portable synthetic ice rink that can hold up to 45 adults or 50 kids at a time. It's located next to West Elm on the ground level of Mockingbird Station.
Tower Club Dallas is transforming part of the 48th floor of the Santander Tower into a winter ski lodge complete with flocked Christmas trees, wreaths, and a life-sized stuffed bear named Bruce. Plus, they're offering special menu of festive cocktails and photo opportunities. The room can host 100 guests for a standing cocktail reception or 50 guests for a formal seated event. Private holiday party bookings are available to both members and non-members. The special is available through January 2025.
Yellow Rosa Cocktaileria, the Deep Ellum speakeasy, has transformed into a winter wonderland where snow is to be expected. It snows inside every 30 minutes over the lounge decked out for the holidays with decorations and a photo booth. The snow is actually made of a type of soap, so when it lands, it disappears shortly after. There are also new Christmas cocktails, such as the Mexican Olaf margarita in a snowman cup, to pair with Mexico-inspired dishes. It runs until January 15.
Igloos
Chicken N Pickle in Grapevine has brought back their buzzy rooftop igloos. With a choice of either the Rustic Retreat or Snowflake Lounge igloos, it's a 21 and up pop-up featuring 10 festive cocktails, full-service from the regular menu, and room for up to eight people. The bar features holiday cocktails and bites. Igloos are $40 for two hours. It lasts until December 31.
Sixty Vines Uptown will become a winter wonderland with a special private dining experiences starting December 1. Each of the igloos fits up to six people and are made extra cushy with blankets, pillows, Bluetooth speaker, and a space heater. The igloos can be booked for up to two hours, with a minimum food and beverage purchase of $200. Reservations can be made here.
Westin Stonebriar and Resort in Frisco has a snow globe experience inside its Herd & Hearth restaurant that can be booked for groups with up to five people. The igloo-like setting is complete with a bottle of prosecco, s'mores, and a cheese board. It can be booked for up to 90 minutes at a time for $100 per person. Reservations can be made here. The globes will be up until January 29.
Winter Wonderland at Hotel Vin in downtown Grapevine has brought back bubbles on the WineYard lawn. It features nine bubbles decked out with ski-lodge décor, fur blankets, heaters, a bottle of wine, and cheese or chocolate fondue. Each bubble igloo seats up to five people. Plus, it's situated for a view of the historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad. Prices start at $250 for 90 minutes. It runs through February 9.