Pop-up News
Dallas is one of 5 cities hosting a Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar
A new celebrity-driven bar is coming to Dallas from the self-styled Queen of Christmas: Called Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar, it's a holiday pop-up that will camp out at Virgin Dallas Hotel, beginning November 15 and running through December 29.
Black Irish by Mariah Carey is the Irish cream liqueur founded and inspired by the heritage of the global singer-songwriter. The brand is partnering with Virgin Hotels to create a Mariah Carey Black Irish Holiday Bar at select Virgin Hotels, including Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, and New York City.
Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar at Virgin Hotels will feature a full takeover that transforms various spaces into a holiday-themed winter wonderland.
Interactive features include:
- stepping into a magical holiday window photo display adorned with a custom All I Want For Christmas Is You neon sign
- sitting on a festive wreath to recreate the iconic album cover from Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special
- interactive photo booth
- Black Irish Christmas tree
- ‘letters to Mariah’ station
- lyric wall
Menu
These festive Black Irish cocktails can be sipped in this captivating holiday-inspired experience that feels like straight out of a holiday music video
- Signature Espresso Martini featuring Black Irish Irish Cream and a candy cane rim
- Martini Flight that includes a White Chocolate Martini made with Black Irish White Chocolate Irish Cream and topped with cotton candy and glitter, a Reposado Tequila Espresso Martini with Black Irish Irish Cream garnished with a cinnamon stick, and a Bourbon Martini infused with Salted Caramel Black Irish Irish Cream topped with a chocolate covered pretzel rim
- Cocoa Coffee spiked with Black Irish Irish Cream and topped with red and green glitter sprinkles and edible butterflies.
The pop-up’s design is created in partnership with Bucket Listers, the team behind the viral Malibu Barbie Cafe, Diamonds and Rose Experience by Bravo, and Saved by the Max experiences.
Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar is a must-visit for any diehard Mariah fan or holiday lover. No trip through her signature winter wonderland would be complete without a lineup of Carey inspired interactive photo moments and exclusive merchandise.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Mariah Carey’s Black Irish and Bucket Listers to bring this holiday experience to life across select Virgin Hotels,” said James Bermingham, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Hotels Collection. “Born and raised in Ireland, this collaboration is the perfect way to start the holidays. Virgin Hotels has always been synonymous with entertainment and music, and this limited-time pop-up is a direct connection to that legacy.”
“I'm thrilled to partner with Virgin Hotels this holiday season to bring a truly unique experience to life, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mariah Carey’s timeless classic, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ This partnership not only highlights the festive spirit we embody at Black Irish but also showcases the incredible synergy between our brand and Mariah's iconic holiday presence. We're excited to offer guests at Virgin Hotels an unforgettable opportunity to enjoy a signature Black Irish cocktail alongside immersive holiday moments inspired by Mariah herself. It's the perfect way to toast to the season and celebrate this special milestone together,” said John Herzog, Black Irish CEO.
“Black irish cream is my new favorite! Especially in the holiday season, you can enjoy it over ice as well and in eggnog,” said Mariah Carey.
Tickets to Mariah Carey’s Black Irish Holiday Bar pop-up at Virgin Hotels includes:
● Virgin Hotels Chicago: Experience is available from Monday to Sunday, with 90-minute time slots offered between 4 PM and 9:15 PM. Tickets start at $20 and include a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
● Virgin Hotels Dallas: Experience is available from Monday to Sunday, with 90-minute time slots offered between 4 PM and 9:15 PM. Tickets start at $20 and include a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
● Virgin Hotels Nashville: Experience is available from Monday to Sunday, with 90-minute time slots offered between 4 PM and 9:15 PM. Tickets start at $20 and include a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
● Virgin Hotels New Orleans: Experience is available from Monday to Sunday, with 90-minute time slots offered between 4 PM and 8:30 PM. Tickets start at $20 and include a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
● Virgin Hotels New York City: Experience is available from Monday to Sunday, with 90-minute time slots offered between 5 PM and 10:30 PM. Tickets start at $30 and include a complimentary Black Irish welcome cocktail.
Brunch will be available on Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 3 PM, priced at $65 per person. Each brunch ticket includes a Black Irish welcome cocktail and an entrée.
Black Irish by Mariah Carey isn’t just another Irish cream — it's a statement. Born from Mariah’s heritage and crafted with aged Irish whiskey, this award-winning liqueur brings indulgence to every pour. Available in three mouthwatering flavors – Original, Salted Caramel, and White Chocolate – each sip is a blend of smooth, rich decadence.