Concert News
Mariah Carey takes Christmas holiday tour to Dallas for very first time
Mariah Carey, the self-proclaimed "Queen of Christmas," is taking her holiday-themed concert tour to Texas for the very first time. Called Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour, it'll hit three Texas cities including Dallas, where it will stop at American Airlines Center on Thursday, November 21.
In addition to Dallas, Carey will also perform in Austin on November 17 and Houston on November 19.
The 20-city tour, starting in Highland, California on November 6, marks the third straight year Carey has showcased her Christmas song repertoire on the road.
The tour, Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album Merry Christmas and its iconic single, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The show will feature Carey's holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers.
Carey's attempt to trademark the phrase "Queen of Christmas" was blocked in 2022 when another singer, Elizabeth Chan, challenged her in court and won.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with Verizon presale beginning on Tuesday, August 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com
MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES
- Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater
- Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
- Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena
- Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
- Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
- Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
- Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
- Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
- Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
- Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
- Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
- Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
- Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
- Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
- Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
- Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
- Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
- Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena
- Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center