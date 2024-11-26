Holiday News
New holiday event Dallas Trail of Lights rolls Ferris wheel into town
The lawn outside Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas has a temporary new use: It will be home to Dallas Trail of Lights, a holiday limited-time event with carousel, drone shows, and even a Ferris wheel.
In a year when Christmas seems to be more over-the-top than usual, a Ferris wheel might be a new benchmark.
UPDATE 11-30-2024: The event has been pushed back one week: The current start date is December 6-December 25.
_______________________________
The event will run from
November 29-December 25, which is mere days away. It seems like the team of elves will be working through the holiday. (Just like CultureMap!)
It's an all-ages event with Instagrammable photo ops galore and that includes what they're calling the World's Largest Light Tunnel, an awe-inspiring pathway glowing with millions of lights.
Other amusements include a classic Grand Carousel, the Ferris wheel, plus an Ice Slide and a Giant Snow Foam Pit.
A Drone Show will light up the night sky with holiday scenes three times per night, at 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, and 10:30 pm. That'll be followed by a Projection Mapping Show that brings the spirit of the season to life. They'll also have an 80-foot-tall tree, a Santa on-site for photos, and hot cocoa.
The website does not divulge who is behind the event, and representatives from Reunion Tower were unavailable for comment.
There is a Trail of Lights that began in Austin in 1965 but organizers of that event say there is no connection. Other than Dallas Trail of Lights "borrowing" their name.
Tickets are $15 for 18 and older and $10 for 17 and under. (Children under three are free.) The official address is 700 Sports St. They also encourage you to sign up and make money on the event by sharing it on social media. If you get people to buy tickets, they promise you'll get 20 percent. You'll definitely see that money.
Let's pull out the bulleted list for a recap of all the amenities:
- Drone Show - 3x a night 6:30, 8:30, 10:30 pm
- Ferris Wheel
- Ice Slide
- Giant Snow Foam Pit
- Projection Mapping Show
- Grand Carousel
- Fairybell Forest
- Pictures with Santa
- Instagrammable Photo Ops
- Carolers
- World's Longest Light Tunnel
- Godswood Trees
- Bouncy house village
- 80 ft tall tree of lights