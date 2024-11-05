Merry and bright
Where to see the most marvelous Christmas lights around Dallas in 2024
We need a little Christmas right this very minute, and nothing makes spirits brighter than Christmas lights. The big, beautiful holiday light displays that Dallas is known for are switching on earlier than ever this year, promising an extra long season of sparkle and shine.
Here is our guide to the most spectacular Christmas lights of 2024 all around Dallas - dazzling drive-thrus, fun immersive attractions, breathtaking commercial displays, parades, shows, tours, and more. They're arranged by start date.
Several events make their DFW debuts this year, including Camp Christmas in the Dallas Arts District, Tianyu Lights Festival in Grand Prairie, and Coca-Cola's Classic Christmas in Arlington. The Omni Dallas Hotel gets even more festive, and the famous lights of Vitruvian Park, the Dallas Arboretum, and Gaylord Texan will flip on in grand fashion before Thanksgiving.
Bookmark this list and check back often; like a holiday wish list, it will grow and grow as more events are unveiled through the season.
Drive-thru attractions
The Light Park, Frisco and Arlington, November 1-January 5
A mile-long, drive-thru spectacular that takes guests through millions of lights – including “the longest light tunnel in the world” - synchronized to a music mix by DJ Polar Ice. Two DFW locations: Riders Field in Frisco and Hurricane Harbor in Arlington. 5:30-10 pm (weekdays), and 5:30-11 (weekends). Admission per vehicle: starting at $29. Unlimited season pass: $159.
The Light Park opened November 1 in Frisco and Arlington. Photo courtesy of The Light Park
Radiance at the Ranch, Weatherford, November 22-December 28
The four-year-old drive-thru event at the Parker County Sheriff's Posse is a "cavalcade" of 2 million sparkling lights and lanterns animated to favorite holiday tunes across a two-mile path. 2251 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford. Hours are 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Tickets (on sale November 5): $29.95-$49.99 per vehicle.
Prairie Lights, Grand Prairie, November 28-December 31
Visitors drive through a dazzling 4 million lights set along two miles of path at Lynn Creek Park. Hundreds of displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. New features for 2024 include a re-imagined animated tunnel and lighted forest, expanded light installations viewable from the line, and new themed installations along the drive. Concessions and photos with Santa are offered in the Holiday Village at the halfway point. 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie (detailed directions here). Open nightly 6-10 pm (or until park reaches capacity). Admission: $50 per car, $149 “fast pass” available on select nights. Note: Sneak-A-Peek 5K Run and 5-Mile Walk take place November 23-24.
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, November 28-January 5
Texas Motor Speedway hosts its annual drive-thru holiday lighting spectacular around the track. The 45-minute experience includes over two miles of light displays, with almost 3 million lights and displays. 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth. Hours: 6-9 pm Sunday-Thursday, 6-10 pm Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $35-$60 per vehicle (buses, limos, RVs welcome).
ChristmasTime in Texas, Joshua, November 28-December 27
The 35-acre Christmas light park is filled with hundreds of displays spread a mile-and-a-half. A tent event includes Santa, vendors, concessions, and more. 5801 County Road 904 Z, Joshua (near County Road 904 & Chisholm Trail Parkway). Open nightly, 6-10 pm. Admission: $35-$85; small motorhomes and shuttle buses allowed. (Sneak peek walk-through event: November 16; Horse and rider day: November 23.)
Immersive and walk-through experiences
Tianyu Lights Festival, Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie, November 8-January 19
A new immersive lantern and lights festival tells the story of Koda, a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. As guests wander through the light show, they can piece together Koda’s adventure, capture photographs, uncover clues, and win prizes. The experience includes 19 immersive scenes with larger-than-life lantern sculptures that depict vibrant plants and animals, crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights by skilled artisans. There are also nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers, food, beverages, and souvenirs for sale. Open Tuesday-Sunday from 5:30-10:00 pm. Tickets: $16-$35.
The Tianyu Lights Festival will illuminate Grand Prairie with larger-than-life sculptures throughout the holidays.Photo courtesy of Tianyu Lights Festival
Holiday at the Arboretum, November 13-January 5
For the 10th year, the Arboretum presents the "12 Days of Christmas" Gazebos that combine music, animation, and lighting like giant music boxes that create a glowing wonderland at night. The event also includes twinkling lights in trees, a European-style Christmas Village with Christmas Pyramid decorated with lighting and character movement on every level, and more. Special holiday nighttime hours, 6-9 pm daily. Tickets: $13-$35; reservations recommended.
Christmas at Gaylord Texan,Grapevine, November 15-January 5
The Gaylord throws a Texas-sized holiday extravaganza that includes larger- than-life holiday décor and state-of-the-art light elements, a 54-foot-tall rotating Christmas tree, and 15,000 sparkling ornaments. Plus snow tubing down frozen slides, a Cirque holiday show, ice skating, gingerbread features, and more. The Grapevine resort’s signature ICE! Experience will feature 2 million pounds of ice carved into Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-themed sculptures (adults $28.99; kids, $19.99). For a complete rundown of events, scheduling, tickets, and more, visit the website.
Camp Christmas, AT&T Performing Arts Center, November 22-December 29
A new immersive holiday experience at Annette Strauss Square dubbed "Meow Wolf meets mall Santa's Wonderland" takes guests and rooms filled with campy, quirky, blingy light displays, whimsical decor, and more. Interactive experiences and themed environments range from dazzling winter scenes to nostalgic Christmas memories. Times vary by day; check the calendar for hours. Tickets start at $20; children under 2 are free.
Dallas Zoo Lights, November 22-January 4
Themed "Once Upon a Wild Light", the walk-through experience includes more than 2 million lights across most of the zoo. Features include “Visions of the Wild,” a 360-degree light experience the explores diverse biomes filled with vibrant wildlife and awe-inspiring sights; and “Dino Lumia and DinoVision: a Jurassic adventure,” an immersive projection experience where dinosaurs roam, hunt, and tower around visitors. 5:30-10 pm. Advance tickets: $13-$16, free for zoo patron-level members. (Tickets on sale November 7.)
Coca-Cola’s Classic Christmas, Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, November 22-December 29
A new immersive event from the creators of the popular "Enchant" light maze illuminates 55,000 square feet of holiday light sculptures featuring larger-than-life, interactive Coca-Cola-inspired vignettes to walk through and explore; plus ice skating, a snow slide, falling snow, visits with Santa, caroling, seasonal treats, special themed nights, and more. Open select nights, as early as 4:30 pm and as late as 11:30 pm; check the calendar for hours.. Tickets: $14-$35; free for kids up to 3.
Lightscape, Fort Worth Botanic Garden, November 22-January 5
For the third year, Lightscape illuminates the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with newly reimagined light displays and installations along the longest path yet. New features include a Texas section complete with the Texas Flag, Texas Nutcrackers, Gingerbread Walk, Christmas Cacti, and even more Bluebonnets, as well as the international debut of installations including a Fountain Show, Night Birds, Lampshade Bouquets, Floraison, and “Airquairium” Fish Sculptures. Open on select nights, entry from 5:30-8:30 pm. Tickets vary by day: $12-$26. Parking: $25.
Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano, November 22-December 28
Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano dazzles with nearly 2 million twinkling holiday lights and animated yuletide displays. Visitors can walk a quarter-mile trail outdoors through the historic property showcasing holiday light creations. There's also a 20-foot Christmas tree, tasty treats, visits with Santa, and special theme nights. Tickets: $10-$15; children 2 and under are free.
Commercial displays
Omni Dallas Hotel, November 22-January 5
The downtown Dallas hotel known for its trademark sculpture of giant-sized Christmas-tree red ball ornaments is upping the ante this year. Every night at 7:30 pm, Omni Dallas will host holiday light shows with 4.1 miles of LED lights wrapped around the building’s exterior. They’re also adding an outdoor ice skating rink on Pegasus Lawn beneath the glow of holiday lights, a hot cocoa bar, Santa Claus on site, Elf Express train ride, reimagined Santa’s Suite, and adults-only Blitzen’s Bar. More information, including discounts on hotel stays, available here.
The Omni Dallas Hotel will be even more festive for Christmas 2024. Photo courtesy of Omni Dallas Hotel
Galleria Dallas, November 22-January 5
The Galleria's 95-foot tree in the middle of the ice rink will twinkle with brilliant LED lights throughout the season. The Galleria's popular immersive Santaland and Snowday immersive experience arrive November 22. As usual, holiday festivities will really rev up on at 12 pm Black Friday (November 29) with the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration on the ice rink, featuring Olympic figure skaters and a fireworks finale starring Missile Toes, the famed ice-skating Santa. (The celebration will repeat at 12 pm November 30.) Hanukkah will be celebrated on its first night, November 29, with a Menorah lighting and musical performance. New for 2024, the Outdoor Plaza is illuminated with a colorful, interactive light installation called Roseaux.
Vitruvian Lights, Addison, November 23-January 1
Addison’s Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical holiday wonderland, where more than 1.5 million LED lights are wrapped around 455 trees. Visitors are encouraged to walk or drive through Vitruvian Park to enjoy the lights, 5-11 pm nightly. The event kicks off with a tree lighting and performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra on November 23. Another special event on November 30 features the Dallas String Quartet. Both will have gourmet food trucks, sweet treats, free photos with Santa, and more. 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison. Free.
Shows, parades, and special events
Kaleidoscope Park Inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony, Frisco, November 22
Frisco’s new 5.7-acre art-filled park will debut its dazzling Christmas tree - a giant 50-foot holiday tree adorned with more than 42,000 twinkling lights, which look like they’re dancing to music. The park’s inaugural tree lighting ceremony, on the Program Lawn, will include family activities from 7 to 9 pm. 6635 Warren Pkwy., Frisco. Free.
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star, Frisco, November 22-December 21
Christmas at The Star includes Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant, a 20-minute show that electrifies The Star with light shows synchronized to music and pyrotechnics, on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Kicking off with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza then leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Admission is free. Find the schedule and more here.
Even the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders light up during the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza. Photo courtesy of The Star
Carol of Lights, Grapevine, November 25
Grapevine - the “Christmas Capital of Texas” - will light up its Historic Downtown Main Street at the 36th annual Carol of Lights, 4-8:30 pm. Instead of their traditional tree lighting, the event will feature a Street Lighting at 5:30 pm, illuminating the entire length of Main Street into a magical holiday wonderland. The free come-and-go event will include live performances, interactive activity zones, seasonal treats, live reindeer, snow hills for sledding, and Santa’s entrance at 6:30 pm.
SMU Celebration of Lights, SMU campus, December 2
The beloved university event on the Dallas Hall Lawn includes food, live reindeer, musical performances by SMU students, a caricature artist, and the reading of the Christmas story by SMU president R. Gerald Turner from his family Bible. The highlight of the evening is the lighting of the Christmas tree and other holiday lights that will dazzle on campus through the holiday season. The free event is open to the public, 7-10 pm.
Holidays at the Heard, McKinney, December 6-7
Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Holidays at the Heard, at which holiday lights and décor illuminate a half-mile Heard nature trail. Visitors can also get a glimpse of the "Dinosaurs Live!" exhibit along the trail. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty. Live, festive music will be presented in the Heard outdoor amphitheater. The event starts at 6 pm. Tickets: $5-$17; Free for children 2 and under.
Reliant Lights Your Holidays, Dallas Arts District, December 7
Reliant Lights Your Holidays 2024 will feature the lighting of hundreds of thousands of dazzling LED lights around the AT&T Performing Arts Center (which will stay on through the holiday season), plus live musical performances, a holiday drone show, and more. The free event runs 5:30-8:30 pm at Sammons Park.
Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting Celebration, December 7
Klyde Warren Park will present their annual Tree Lighting Celebration, igniting the spirit of the holidays. The annual yuletide event includes an afternoon of family-friendly activities, an array of food trucks serving holiday inspired treats, and culminates with the lighting of "The Mayor’s Tree" in the heart of the park. Festivities start at 4 pm. Free.
Holiday light tours
Dallas by Chocolate presents Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours, November 29; December 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28
Dallas by Chocolate will present their annual Christmas Lights, Chocolate & Sips Tours, a magical and sweet holiday tradition. Visitors can view holiday lights in sweet style on the private heated motorcoach and taste scrumptious treats from premier local dessert venues. The tour will showcase some of Dallas' most spectacular holiday displays. 925 Greenville Ave Suite 255, Dallas. Tickets: $53-$63; free for children under 3.
Big D Fun Tours Holiday Lights Trolley Ride, November 29-December 24
A one-hour tour ride on a heated trolley takes visitors through the dazzling, lit-up neighborhoods of Highland Park. Tours leave from Twin Sixties Drive/Mockingbird Station; several tours are offered nightly, beginning at 6 pm. Tickets are $25. New for 2024: A special adults-only tour for those 21-and-up lets riders BYO wine, beer, or holiday toddy.
Ride a trolley to tour the Christmas lights in Highland Park. Photo courtesy of Highland Park Village
Dallas by Chocolate Tours presents Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour, December 7,14, 21, 26
At the Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour, visitors can view some of the very best lights displays in Frisco, from one of the top 10 lights displays in the U.S. and glittering lights choreographed to music, to the Railroad District with lit-up gazebos and beautifully decorated historic homes. Guests will then be taken to a trip to the Vitruvian Lights of Addison. While touring, visitors can enjoy desserts, and sip hot chocolate, soft drinks and water as well as other great beverages. The Pie Dish, 7967 Custer Rd Ste 200, Frisco. Tickets $53-$63; Free for children 3 and under.
Dallas by Chocolate Tours presents Tacos, Margarita and Christmas Lights Tour, December 7, 13, 20
Dallas by Chocolate Tours will present Tacos, Margarita and Christmas Lights Tour, featuring some of the best tacos in town. Guests can enjoy a full order of two tacos (beef, chicken or vegetarian), rice/beans, a Margarita, and queso. Then it's on to the motorcoach for dessert at a sweet spot, followed by Christmas lights in the Park Cities and other cool areas of Dallas. 4925 Greenville Ave Suite 255, Dallas. Tickets: $86
Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents Christmas Lights Pajama Party Tour, December 13
Dallas Bites & Sights Tours will present Christmas Lights Pajama Party Tour, a Jolly Holiday Christmas Party on wheels. The tour will stop at three chocolate dessert shops for tastings, then glide past lights displays. All the while, visitors can enjoy music, trivia, and beverages besides hot chocolate, water and soft drinks. 4925 Greenville Ave Suite 255, Dallas. Tickets: $63.