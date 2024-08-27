Park News
Much anticipated Kaleidoscope Park to debut with fanfare in Frisco
A splashy new park with public art and gardens is finally opening to Frisco: Called Kaleidoscope Park, it's a new green space opening inside Hall Park, the mixed-use development off Gaylord Parkway and Dallas Parkway, where it's being billed as the second-biggest park opening in DFW since Klyde Warren Park opened in downtown Dallas in 2012.
Kaleidoscope Park will make its official public debut on Saturday, October 5, with activities and a ribbon-cutting featuring executive director Shawn Jackson, Hall Park developer Craig Hall, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, Park board chairperson The Honorable Florence Shapiro, Communities Foundation of Texas President & CEO Wayne White, and featured artist Janet Echelman.
The park is a venture by the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, a public-private partnership between Communities Foundation of Texas and the City of Frisco — operating as a foundation, with maintenance by the city of Frisco, but supported by private donations. Construction began in 2021.
The 5.7-acre facility will be home to free year-round public programming, including films, diverse musical and dance performances, health, and recreational activities.
It will feature works of public art, architecture, and gardens set against a children’s play area, dog park, performance lawn, outdoor workspaces, and shaded promenades and plazas.
The centerpiece artwork is called Butterfly Rest Stop, a massive red sculpture suspended overhead in the Park's Arts Plaza, created by sculpture and fabric artist Janet Echelman. Made of nearly 90 miles of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers and measuring 165 feet long, the piece is designed to echo the forms, patterns, and colors of milkweed flowers.
“The grand opening of Kaleidoscope Park represents the culmination of countless hours of dedication and partnership,” Jackson says in a statement. “This park is more than just a green space — it’s a vibrant community hub designed to be accessible and welcoming to everyone."
The opening festivities will take place October 5-6, with a weekend of fitness classes, farmer’s market, games, arts & crafts, and food trucks.
Hall Park includes offices, mixed use, retail, and parking, and is home to more than 200 companies and 10,000 employees. The park features 33 percent of dedicated greenspace, including three miles of walking trails.
"The concept of bringing a programmed park to Frisco with free year-round community events was inspired by the great success of Klyde Warren Park in Dallas,” says Hall Group Founder and Chairman Craig Hall. “We hope the park will be a place where Frisco residents and all of North Texas can gather with family, friends, and neighbors to make lasting memories.”