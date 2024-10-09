New Holiday Event
Campy Christmas immersive experience debuts in Dallas Arts District
AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas is getting some of that Christmas spirit with a new immersive winter holiday experience for 2024. Called Camp Christmas, it will take patrons on a journey through eras of winter holiday celebrations past and present told through extravagant interactive installations.
Dubbed a "Meow Wolf meets mall Santa's wonderland," the event will take place at Annette Strauss Square for a month — running from November 22-December 29 — and promises to transform the venue into an over-the-top winter wonderland, showcasing the fantastical, colorful, and whimsical side of the holiday season.
Created by renowned artist and designer Lonnie Hanzon, Camp Christmas was originally staged in Denver in 2019. It eventually partnered up with Denver's Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted it in 2023.
Hanzon has been recognized for Christmas installations at Neiman Marcus, Houston Zoo Lights, and floats for the Denver Parade of Lights. For the Denver installation, he and a crew of 30 artists worked for six months, creating thousands of Santa figurines, lights, objects, plus 44 decorated trees.
The "camp" in the name is no coincidence: The installation takes a larger-than-life approach to holiday traditions, with quirky festive décor, interactive experiences, and themed environments ranging from dazzling winter scenes to nostalgic Christmas memories. For example, one element at the Denver event consisted of "pun trees" such as the gold Christmas tree decorated entirely with Regis Philbin heads.
The Dallas event will feature a series of themed holiday rooms, each filled with lights, decorations, and interactive activities. A Santa Claus will be on hand, with special times available for Spanish and American Sign Language speakers.
Visitors can choose from three options:
- Classic Camp Christmas, which allows for fixed time entry
- Guided Camp Christmas, offering guided visits at specific times
- Camp Director Tour, special guided tours led by Hanzon himself
Prices start at $20; children under 2 are free. For more information on hours and to purchase tickets, go to attpac.org/campchristmas or call the AT&T Performing Arts Center box office at 214- 880-0202.