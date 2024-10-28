Holiday News
Omni Dallas Hotel turns up Xmas festivities with outdoor skating rink
Downtown Dallas' Omni Dallas Hotel is generally pretty festive during the holidays — but they're going extra this year with the addition of an outdoor ice skating rink. Shades of Rockefeller Center! We'll be just like New York.
According to a release, the rink will debut on November 22.
The hotel is already known for its trademark sculpture of giant-sized Christmas-tree red ball ornaments which are installed at the corner of Lamar Street and Young Street.
Now they'll offer an array of experiences, including the skating rink, a hot chocolate bar, and a reimagined Santa-themed Presidential Suite:
- Ice Skating Rink: Glide beneath the glow of holiday lights at the only outdoor ice-skating rink in Downtown Dallas. Opening on Pegasus Lawn, right next to the big red ornaments on November 22 and closing January 5, 2025.
- Hot Chocolate Bar: Hot cocoa stations on Pegasus Lawn and in the lobby, executed by the Omni Dallas culinary team.
- Santa Claus on site: Santa will be available for selfies and photos on property on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season.
- Elf Express Train Ride: The train will whisk kids away on a route around the hotel property.
- Santa Suite: The Santa Suite is back by popular demand but reimagined for 2024, featuring in-room milk and cookie delivery; an over-the-top sweet treat crafted by Omni Dallas pastry chef Elizabeth Rodriguez; and a $400 daily spending credit.
- Blitzen’s Bar: Cozy-yet-festive retreat for adults to sip on seasonal craft cocktails amidst whimsical decor, with a cocktail menu by a "celebrity mixologist"
Every night at 7:30 pm, Omni Dallas will host holiday light shows with 4.1 miles of LED lights wrapped around the building’s exterior.
The hotel’s iconic, oversized Christmas ornaments, nestled beneath the lit-up Pegasus on Pegasus Lawn, have become synonymous with Christmastime in downtown Dallas.
To execute this, they've partnered with Peter Pan’s Backyard, a Houston event company that specializes in holiday entertainment packages.
“At Omni Dallas Hotel, we are committed to delivering the highest level of hospitality and creating immersive experiences that make our city, and our property, shine,” says Omni's managing director Carolyn Dent. “This holiday extravaganza will be unlike anything Dallas has experienced before. From family fun to adults-only festivities, we’re excited to bring new traditions to life in downtown Dallas this season.”