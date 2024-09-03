Holiday Tour News
3 national Christmas-themed tours are coming to Dallas-Fort Worth
Labor Day has passed which means it's time for Christmas season, now officially underway with the news of three holiday-themed tours coming to the Dallas area, including two big music events and one new addition to the holiday lights landscape.
If it seems too soon to be thinking about Christmas entertainment, be aware that tickets for these events all go on sale this week.
Pentatonix: December 21 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, December 22 at American Airlines Center in Dallas
Dallas-Fort Worth favorite a capella group Pentatonix will continue their holiday tradition with their biggest Christmas tour yet, Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour.
The 25-city tour, which kicks off on November 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut, will wrap up with two hometown shows for the Arlington-based band: December 21 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and December 22 American Airlines Center in Dallas.
This is the third straight year Pentatonix is mounting a Christmas tour. They released their seventh holiday album, The Greatest Christmas Hits, in 2023.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 6 at PTXOfficial.com.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: December 28 at American Airlines Center in Dallas
Longtime holiday tradition, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will bring their rock opera, The Lost Christmas Eve, on the road for the first time since 2013. (Their 2023 tour theme was "Ghosts of Christamas Eve.")
The massive 66-city tour will start on November 14 in two separate cities — a schedule it will maintain through the end of the tour on December 30. All dates generally have two shows, at 3 pm and at 7:30 pm.
That includes four Texas cities:
- December 4: Austin, Moody Center
- December 26: Houston, Toyota Center
- December 27: San Antonio, Frost Bank Center
- December 28: Dallas, American Airlines Center
Presales for TSO fan club members begin on September 5, with additional presales starting September 12. The general on sale is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 am local time, with special $50 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last.
All tickets will be available at trans-siberian.com.
Tianyu Lights Festival: November 8, 2024-January 19, 2025 at Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie
A new holiday light experience called the Tianyu Lights Festival will come to Dallas-Fort Worth on November 8 on the grounds of Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie.
It's an immersive show that tells the story of a 7-year-old boy as he explores the magical rainforest of Caballococha, Peru. It includes 19 immersive scenes featuring larger-than-life lantern sculptures crafted from metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights, plus nightly performances by acrobats and folk performers, as well as food, beverages, and souvenirs for sale.
The event is from Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., an American subsidiary of Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co., Ltd., headquartered in Zigong in the Sichuan Province of China. The company began doing Chinese lantern festivals in the U.S. in January 2023, but this is their first time in DFW.
Tickets for the event, which will take place Tuesday-Sunday night through January 19, 2025, are now on sale at tianyuculture.us/dallas. Tickets range from $16 to $35, and guests can get $5 off General Admission tickets through October 1 by using the code TIANYU at checkout.