Concert News
Little Big Town brings intimate theater tour to Dallas' Fair Park
The country group Little Big Town will get up close and personal with fans on their 2026, For The Art Of It Tour, which will include a stop at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas on Saturday, October 31.
The 26-city North American tour will be an all-theater journey, allowing fans to have a more intimate experience with the band.
The tour will start in St. Petersburg, Florida on September 24, lasting almost two months until the final date in Toronto, Canada on November 22.
In addition to Dallas, the group will play in San Antonio on October 29 and Houston on October 30.
Little Big Town - comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook - is touring in support of their forthcoming new album, It's a Dying Art, set for release on August 28.
It marks their group's 12th album of their career, and their first album of all-new music since Mr. Sun in 2022.
The band has notched four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart over the course of their career, most recently Nightfall in 2020.
Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning on Tuesday, June 9 at 12 pm.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale which starts on Friday, June 12 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
For The Art Of It Tour
- Sept. 24 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
- Sept. 25 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
- Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- Oct. 1 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
- Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre
- Oct. 8 – Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- Oct. 9 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Oct. 10 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre
- Oct. 15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
- Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
- Oct. 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Oct. 22 – Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall
- Oct. 24 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- Oct. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
- Oct. 29 – San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
- Oct. 30 – Houston, TX – The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Oct. 31 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
- Nov. 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills
- Nov. 6 – Durham, NC – DPAC
- Nov. 7 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- Nov. 12 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
- Nov. 13 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
- Nov. 14 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- Nov. 19 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
- Nov. 20 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Nov. 22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall