Dallas-based JSX tempts high rollers with new daily hop-on flights to Las Vegas

Dallasites dealing in for a trip Sin City have a fun new way to get there, any day of the week: JSX, the hop-on, semi-private jet service, will introduce daily service between Love Field and Las Vegas next month. JSX also is adding daily nonstop flights to Orange County, California.

Both new routes will start Thursday, September 29.

Currently, JSX offers weekend flights to Vegas. The new, daily flights will start at $549 one-way. Introductory fares to the O.C. will start at $499 one way.

These are not economy fares, but JSX is not an economy experience. Passengers can check at least two bags, sip onboard cocktails, and spread out with business-class legroom onboard JSX’s single-seating aircraft "where every seat is both an aisle and a window," the company reminds in a press release. The 30-seat planes will beam up to SpaceX's Starlink Wifi by the end of the year, they say, and there's a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

JSX also continues to tout its "no crowds, no lines, and no fuss" travel experience. Dallas travelers fly out of a private terminal at Love Field and can arrive just 20 minutes before "hopping on" their flight. Passengers have access to valet parking, touchless check-in, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval.

“With network air travel becoming less predictable, we are delighted to add a new reliable nonstop route between Dallas and Orange County and daily service between Dallas and Las Vegas,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. “We look forward to expanding our Texas network and continuing to provide our customers with the convenience of readily accessible, hassle-free flights that quickly get them out of the airport and into the action with no dwell time and no stress."

The new Dallas routes add to JSX’s Texas-originating service from Love Field, Houston, and Austin to destinations such as Destin, Miami, Denver/Boulder, and Gunnison/Crested Butte. The Dallas-Gunnison/Crested Butte flights introduced over the summer will be extended for four additional weeks, through September 25, JSX announced.

Founded in 2016, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in 2018. JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina, then added service to Houston and Austin, the West Texas golf resort Lajitas, and special routes to Los Cabos, Mexico, Miami, and Destin, Florida.

Customers can book tickets online at www.jsx.com, via its mobile app, or by calling 800-435-9579.