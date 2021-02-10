Dallas-based hop-on jet service takes off to sunny Mexico for spring break

Affordable hop-on jet service JSX is launching two weekend “pop-up” flights from its home base of Dallas Love Field to Los Cabos, Mexico this spring.

Though travelers should still follow CDC guidelines for flying, JSX says the fights are meant to be a safer alternative to overcrowded airports and packed planes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many travelers, this will be the first international trip they have taken in over a year and we are pleased to offer our customers a safe and socially-distanced experience both on the ground, and in the air so they can fly with peace of mind,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a release.

The new roundtrip flights are offered just twice: Thursday through Sunday, March 11-14, and Thursday through Monday, April 1-5, and are available for booking now at www.jsx.com. (April 4 is Easter, by the way, for those who want sing the "Hallelujah" chorus on the beach.)

Fares start at $499 each way and details include:

Two roundtrip flights for either the March or April dates.

Roundtrip-only flights must be booked at least 72 hours prior to departure date.

Customers may arrive just 60 minutes before their flight from Signature Flight Support DAL, Terminal 2, 7515 Lemmon Ave., Dallas.

Arrive at and return from Los Cabos FBO Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico — free of crowds and lines.

Customers must follow all CDC requirements for COVID-19 testing and comply with federal regulations for face coverings on the ground and inflight. (The CDC requires each customer to present a negative COVID-19 test from a test taken within 72 hours of the scheduled return flight to the United States; not provided by JSX.)

"JSX flies between private terminals on 30-seat jets at prices comparable to a commercial ticket, which means travelers can escape for crowd-free spring break travel without exposure to airport crowds, jostling with overhead bins, or irksome middle seats," the release says. "Plus, two complimentary checked bags as well as beverages, snacks, and cocktails inflight are included in every fare."

The carrier is also launching a new daily flight between Dallas Love Field and Houston Hobby to support fast and efficient day trips between the cities. The second six-day-a-week roundtrip service begins on Monday, March 1, from the JSX private terminals at Dallas Love Field and Houston Hobby. Fares start at $99 one way. Houston flights operate from the JSX hangar at 8401 Nelms St., Houston. Read more about the existing flights to Houston here.

Dallas-based JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. They've also added service to Lajitas Golf Resort in West Texas.

JSX calls itself a “hop-on jet service” because customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and simply “hop on” a flight, avoiding the crowds and lines. At Love Field, travelers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval.

On board, passengers can relax in a business class-caliber seat and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and cocktails. It also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

The company's goal is to provide a luxury travel experience at competitive prices, they say.

Traveling by private jet became popular for travelers at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring and summer, experts say. JSX's safety standards, dubbed "Simpli-Fly," include contactless temperature screenings, an advanced air circulation system, and no middle seating. Masks are required in lounges and on board flights.

JSX is also now introducing a unique seating configuration whereby 30 single seats are arranged in a 1x1 layout, each offering at least 35 inches of legroom and no overhead bins to allow for comfortable social distancing in the air. Some seats offer a leather-covered cocktail table and work area.

JSX flights can be booked directly through the website or the app. The company also partners with JetBlue, and TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights.