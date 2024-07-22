Runway News
Dallas Love Field to close one of its 2 runways for safety repairs
Dallas Love Field will be closing one of its two runways, beginning in August.
According to a release, the airport will close Runway 13L/31R closure for safety improvements and rehabilitation. The closure will begin on August 5 and last approximately 85 days, concluding on October 29.
The project will entail grading and the installation of new drainage infrastructure.
The closure means that all traffic will use the airport's one other runway — RWY 13R/31L — which means that residents and travelers may experience potential delays due to the reduced airfield capacity.
The project is known as the Runway 13L/31R Runway Safety Area Improvements & Rehabilitation of Taxiway A and it addresses what the release calls "critical safety-related improvements" within the RWY 13L/31R safety area, as well as resolveing an existing hot spot at the north end of Taxiway A.
“The regrading of the RSA meets a regulatory requirement of FAA Advisory Circular (AC) 150/5300-1B,” says Director of the Department of Aviation Patrick Carreno in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring the highest safety and efficiency standards at Dallas Love Field, and these improvements are a vital part of that commitment.”
The project has undergone thorough study and approval by the FAA, the Department of Aviation, consultants, and airlines, including SMS and Safety Risk Analysis panels.
During this period, area residents may experience an increase in noise exposure.
Customers are advised to check flight statuses with their respective airlines for potential delays.