Fuss-free hop-on jet service JSX launches new nonstop flights from Dallas to Destin

With summer vacation on the horizon, Dallas-based JSX hop-on jet service is relaunching its popular seasonal service to a favorite Florida beach destination — Destin.

Nonstop flights from Dallas Love Field to Destin Executive Airport will start May 12 and run until October 31, according to a news release. Fares start at $199 one-way.

"Primed for quick and seamless summer getaways, the new routes are available for booking via the JSX website for warm weather seekers looking to simply hop on and travel with style and ease to the beautiful sandy beaches and blue skies of Destin," the company says in the release.

JSX introduced the Dallas-to-Destin round-trip route in spring 2021 for $149 one-way; it's slightly more now, but that's where we are. At least bags (including golf bags) still fly free. In fact, fares include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks.

Flights between Dallas and Destin will will operate five times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) between private terminals at the airports. They depart Dallas on those days at 10 am, arriving Destin at 11:50 am. Flights depart Destin on those days at 3:45 pm and arrive in Dallas at 5:55 pm.

Destin, in Florida's panhandle, is known for its white sand beaches, emerald green Gulf waters, plentiful fishing, and challenging golf courses.

For those who might want to continue on to Miami, JSX also is introducing service between Destin (DSI) and Miami (MIA) starting May 12, with introductory fares at $149 one-way.

“As domestic travel continues to heat up this spring and summer, we are pleased to relaunch our nonstop service between Dallas and Destin along with our first intra-Florida route between Destin and Miami,“ says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. “We look forward to growing our footprint in Florida as we continue to offer customers a variety of prime locations to visit and explore for work and play in 2022.”

JSX continues to touts its "no crowds, no lines, and no fuss" travel experience. Dallas travelers fly out of a private terminal at Love Field and can arrive just 20 minutes before "hopping on" their flight. Passengers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval. Touchless check-in and frictionless security minimize "dwell" time — less time on the journey, more time at the destination.

JSX planes feature just 30 business class-caliber seats in a unique 1x1 configuration, as well as complimentary service of drinks, snacks, and cocktails. The company also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

JSX flights may be booked directly through the website, mobile app, or through codeshare partner JetBlue. Passengers should continue to follow CDC guidelines regarding travel and masking.