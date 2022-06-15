JSX adds new nonstop summer flights to Dallas' favorite Colorado mountain town

Dallas jet-setters have a new way to get to their favorite Colorado destination: JSX — the semi-private, hop-on jet service, is launching limited, nonstop flights from Dallas to Crested Butte through the summer.

According to a release, flights between Dallas (DAL) and Gunnison/Crested Butte, CO (GUC) will start Thursday, June 30 and run until Monday, September 5. They will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Introductory fares start at $249 one-way, including at least two checked bags, onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks, they say.

In addition, JSX is adding new nonstop service from Dallas to Denver/Boulder starting August 4. Unlike the Crested Butte flights, this service will not just be seasonal; it'll be year-round.

For its Denver/Boulder flights, JSX will utilize Rocky Mountain Airport (BJC) in Jefferson County, northwest of downtown Denver and 20 minutes from Boulder, the company says.

Flights will operate twice a day (and once on Saturdays) between private terminals. Introductory fares begin at $219 one-way and include at least two checked bags, onboard cocktails, and gourmet snacks, they say.

Dallas travelers who might want to continue on to Burbank, California (and vice versa) can do so with a quick stopover in Denver/Boulder, starting at $399 one-way.

“Our continued expansion into the Mountain West adds some of Colorado’s most idyllic and exciting destinations to our growing route map,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in a statement. “With demand for travel continuing to rise, our new service to Denver/Boulder and Gunnison/Crested Butte will provide our Customers with readily accessible hassle-free flights that quickly get them out of the airport and into the action.”

The carrier is also introducing new same-plane through-flight service linking Austin to Gunnison/Crested Butte via Dallas, per the release: Travelers originating in Austin can reach Gunnison/Crested Butte with a quick stopover in Dallas, they say. The one-stop, same-plane service to Gunnison/Crested Butte from Austin starts at $349 one-way and will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

JSX continues to tout its "no crowds, no lines, and no fuss" travel experience. Dallas travelers fly out of a private terminal at Love Field and can arrive just 20 minutes before "hopping on" their flight. Passengers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, and speedy baggage retrieval. Touchless check-in and frictionless security minimize "dwell" time — less time on the journey, more time at the destination.

JSX planes feature just 30 business class-caliber seats in a unique 1x1 configuration, as well as complimentary service of drinks, snacks, and cocktails. The company also uses SpaceX's Starlink Wifi and has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

Founded in 2016, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in 2018. JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina, then added service to Houston and Austin, the West Texas golf resort Lajitas, and special routes to Los Cabos, Mexico, Miami, and Destin, Florida.

Customers can book tickets online at www.jsx.com, via its mobile app, or by calling 800-435-9579.