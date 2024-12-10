Winter has arrived in the Lone Star State, which means there is an abundance of fun-filled and holiday-themed vacation ideas and events to experience in December. Texans looking for ideas for where to travel can find them here, in our big monthly roundup of top tips around the state.
ICYMI: CultureMap has rounded up the best holiday light displays to visit in Dallas and Fort Worth this winter. We've also got you covered with the best holiday lights across Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, too.
Hill Country
It's never too late to get out into the Hill Country for a luxe glamping trip under the great Texas sky. Star Studded Nights, a 14-acre private glamping site in Valley Mills, has everything travelers need to enjoy a comfortable stay: Fully furnished (and temperature controlled) safari tents with plush bedding and ensuite bathrooms, a common area with a firepit and outdoor games, and a provisional store for any last-minute necessities or s'mores ingredients. Nightly rates begin at $229.
San Antonio
The innovative culinary scene in San Antonio has helped the city earn a new title as one of the best places to travel in 2025, according to a recent report by Travel + Leisure. The publication's annual "Where to Go" list reviews nearly 120 notable places around the globe and chooses only 50 for its collection of best destinations. T+L named two recently opened hotels in its report: Kimpton Santo, a boutique hotel that repurposed 19th century schoolhouses, and the fully renovated InterContinental San Antonio RiverWalk.
The Kimpton Santo is situated on a historic property.
Photo by Garrett Smith
Gulf Coast
If a wintry camping trip is on the itinerary this month, South Padre Island is the place to be, according to online campsite marketplace Campspot. A recent survey by the website ranked South Padre Island the No. 5 best destination in the South for travelers seeking "nostalgia-driven escapes" that remind them of the "straightforward charm" of the 1980's. Nearby campgrounds that Campspot highlighted included Brownsville's 55-plus Winter Haven Resort, We RV Champions of Rio Hondo, and more.
Austin
Guests who want to spend part of their happy holidays hanging by the pool at the Downright Austin can use the promo code "HOL" to get a holiday-themed welcome amenity, a $20 daily credit to the hotel's breakfast and lunch bar Morningbird, and a one-time $20 food and beverage credit for Morningbird or Swim Club. And starting December 15, Swim Club will transform into a winter wonderland pop-up called Après Swim, complete with holiday-themed cocktails, bites, and various holiday events. Nightly rates at Downright Austin begin at $264 in December.
Those traveling with dogs might be intrigued by the pet-friendly amenities the Hotel Van Zandt has to offer, including complimentary Yeti brand dog bowls, plush pet beds, and special dog guest door hangers. The hotel is additionally offering branded dog robes for purchase, so your furry best friend can relax in style. Hotel Van Zandt doesn't employ size, weight, or breed restrictions for dogs, and there is no extra charge for bringing Fido along for the stay. Room rates start at $195 a night.
The Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is all dolled up for Christmas with an impressive lineup of holiday offerings for guests and visitors alike. The resort boasts two luxurious experiences for December stays: An exclusive "Santa Suite" package with a 20 percent discount on stays in one of the whimsical holiday-themed suites, plus a $100 hotel credit; And a "Magical Memories" package that includes 20 percent off stays with a $25 food and beverage credit. The Santa Suite package is valid for stays through January 3, while the Magical Memories package is available through January 19. Room rates begin at $329 per night.
Dallas-Fort Worth
The Adolphus in Dallas is ready to provide the coziest stays this winter, starting with the hotel's "Holiday Glow Package" that provides guests with a a $100 dining credit and an Adolphus Signature Holiday Candle, handcrafted in partnership with Dallas-based fragrance designer Niven Morgan. The package is valid for stays of two nights or more, and can be booked using the code "ES6" for stays from now until December 30. Rates begin at $254 per night.
For families that want to ring in the New Year in $tyle, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas has a luxurious "Diamonds & Bowties" package that includes luxury accommodations, two kids amenities and Ritz Kids experience passports, a special breakfast with Santa (for up to two adults and two children), complimentary valet parking, late checkout, and more. The package is valid for one-night stays on December 31, and includes two tickets to the hotel's Diamonds & Bowties New Year's Eve party. Rates start at $1,039.