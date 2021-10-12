Dallas-based JSX jets to the beach with new hop-on service to Miami

Turkey trot on the beach, anyone? Dallas-based hop-on jet service JSX is launching new routes from Love Field to Miami, Florida in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beginning Thursday, November 18, flights between Dallas and Miami will operate five days a week between private terminals. Fares start at $499 one-way and include checked luggage, onboard bar service, and complimentary travel for most pets, according to a release.

“Since day one, our customers have asked JSX to serve the East Coast, and I am thrilled to say that our distinctive style of flying has finally arrived," says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. "It’s no secret that demand from Dallas to Florida is at an all-time high, and we are delighted to bring our hop-on jet service to these vibrant markets ahead of the busy holiday season. The JSX experience was created for anyone who values their time, from private jet owners and first-class fliers to families and business travelers who desire a simpler, better way to travel, and we welcome them all with open arms.”

The new Miami flights are now available for booking at JSX.com.

JSX debuted service from Love Field in June 2020, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina, then added service to Houston, the West Texas golf resort Lajitas, and special routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Destin, Florida. In late September, JSX started daily roundtrip service between Dallas Love Field and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and doubled down on Houston flights.

JSX calls itself a “hop-on jet service” because customers may arrive just 20 minutes before departure at private terminals and simply “hop on” a flight, avoiding the crowds and lines. At Love Field, travelers have access to valet parking, Wi-Fi lounges, contactless security, and speedy baggage retrieval.

On board a 30-seat jet, passengers can relax in a business class-caliber seat with ample legroom and enjoy complimentary drinks, snacks, and cocktails. JSX also has a pet-friendly policy that allows small dogs and cats to fly for free.

The company's goal is to provide a luxury travel experience at competitive prices, they say. Unlike some private- and semi-private jet services, they do not charge membership fees.

The company says it's continuing expansion plans to meet growing demand for "smarter and safer" air travel options.

Founded in 2016, JSX relocated its headquarters from Irvine, California to Dallas in 2018. It was named by Fast Company as one of the “Most Innovative Companies” of 2020.