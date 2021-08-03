Dallas' most magical holiday lights event will enchant Fair Park for 2021

Dallas' Fair Park will twinkle and shine this holiday season as the new location for Enchant, the magical Christmas lights event that dazzled Dallas-Fort Worth for two years before it sadly went dark in 2019.

The festive light maze and village will welcome guests November 26-January 2 at the Esplanade at Fair Park.

Themed "The Great Search," the light maze — the big highlight of the event — will take visitors "on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas," a release says.

Enchant will also include a chance to glide down the Ice Skating Trail, sample gourmet holiday treats from around the world, shop at the artisan Christmas market, and meet Santa.

Enchant: World's Largest Christmas Light Maze & Market is a touring event from Canada that debuted in Arlington in 2017 and ran for two years in and around Globe Life Park. But construction of the Rangers' Globe Life Field forced it to shut down in 2019, and it did not return for 2020. A new, immersive experience called Luminova Holidays took its place.

In its two years, Enchant had become a favorite outing for families, couples on dates, and Instagrammers seeking for the perfect holiday selfie. More than 600,000 people visited the attraction in two cities — Arlington and Vancouver — in 2018.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to North Texas this year," says Enchant founder and CEO Kevin Johnston in the release. "Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way."

According to the release, highlights of the 2021 experience will include:

The Christmas Light Maze – “The Great Search” takes guests through a twinkling wonderland in search of Santa’s missing gifts.

Christmas Market – Taste seasonal delights and shop for holiday gifts from dozens of local vendors showcasing home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, and more. (Vendor applications are being accepted at EnchantChristmas.com.)

Star Experiences – A "VIP" type experience that includes full-service catering and more. They're now accepting reservations for holiday parties.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus – Santa will be on site for holiday photos, and Mrs. Claus will lead story time for the little ones.

Food and Beverage – Holiday-themed food and drinks that aim to please everyone.

Ice-Skating Trail – An Ice-Skating Trail adorned with spectacular light displays. Skates can be rented at the event.

“It’s only right that one of the biggest and brightest holiday events in Texas comes to the home of some of the biggest events in Texas," says Peter Sullivan, Fair Park manager, in the release. "We’re looking forward to hosting this world-class holiday experience.”

This is the second major holiday event to announce its grand return for 2021, as last year's smash hit Radiance! Holiday Light Spectacular recently unveiled big plans for both Halloween and Christmas throughout Dallas Fort Worth.

Enchant ticket details will be announced in September. For more information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.