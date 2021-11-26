Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas in 2021

The magic is back. After a dimmer holiday celebration in 2020, the Dallas area is lighting up, merry and bright, for the Christmas season once again — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.

Here's our 2021 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area. (Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more businesses and neighborhoods deck their halls in coming weeks.) Pour the hot chocolate, load up the car, flip on the holiday tunes, and enjoy these illuminated wonderlands.

Immersive experiences and choreographed shows

Enchant Christmas, Fair Park, November 26-January 2

Returning this year in a new location with new features, Enchant will present "The Great Search," the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the forest of millions of twinkling lights and a world of art installations as they journey to save Christmas. The adventure includes gliding down the Ice Skating Trail, sampling gourmet holiday treats from around the world, visiting the artisan Christmas market, and meeting the Big Man himself, all before stepping into a magical Christmas light maze. For tickets ($20-$35), schedule, and more information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

Christmas Christmas Extravaganza at The Star, Frisco, now-December 18

The Cowboys' fifth annual Christmas at The Star includes Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant, a must-see 20-minute show that electrifies The Star with a powerful mix of game day excitement and Christmas cheer on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Kicking off with the lighting of The Star’s 67-foot Christmas tree by a Dallas Cowboys alumni, Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza then leads into a holiday performance showcasing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and more. For more information on the free event, visit the website.

Lights on the Farm at Heritage Farmstead Museum, Plano, now-December 26

Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano will be bedazzled with more than one million twinkling holiday lights and filled with animated yuletide displays as part of the venue’s first-ever Lights on the Farm holiday event. Visitors can walk a quarter-mile trail through the property showcasing holiday light creations and animated displays. Guests will also enjoy a 20-foot Christmas tree, refreshments such as hot cocoa and make-your-own s’mores, and a chance for the youngest guests to visit with Santa. The event takes place mostly on weekends through through December 26; $7-$15 and more information here.

North Pole Texas at Hilton Anatole, now-December 24

The hotel's guided 90-minute interactive event starts with a Peppermint Park train ride through the light display in the Anatole Sculpture Park. The train will deliver guests to the North Pole Texas welcome station for their elf check-in. Children of all ages will be able to participate in holiday activities, including writing letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailroom, decorating cookies in Mrs. Claus’s kitchen, attend Elf Academy, and more. $36-$43 for non-hotel guests, $25-$30 for hotel guests; more information here.

Six Flags Holiday in the Park, Arlington, November 26-January 1

Six Flags Over Texas will transform once again into a winter wonderland for the 36th annual Holiday in the Park. More than 2 million twinkling lights, six new shows, and the introduction of the Holly Jolly Holiday Parade will provide the perfect backdrop for holiday traditions. New this season is the Holly Jolly Holiday Parade, a spectacle of lights, festive characters and seven giant floats passing through the midways of the park, including a finale float featuring Santa Claus. Merry Marketplace is home to Santa’s Outpost, where guests can stop in for a personal visit with Santa Claus himself. For ticket pricing and schedule, visit the event website.

Christmas at Gaylord Texan, now-January 2

Part of the Gaylord's Texas-sized Christmas extravaganza, Merry & Light features a sparkling array of larger- than-life holiday décor and immersive state-of-the-art light elements. ​Also, don't miss A Christmas Wish Light Show, a multi-sensory spectacle of lights set to a holiday musical score. There's also a "Cirque Winter Wonderland," "Mission: Save Christmas featuring Elf," snow tubing, and more (but not ice show this year). For a complete rundown of events, scheduling, tickets, and more, visit the website.

Drive-thru displays

Prairie Lights, Grand Prairie, now-December 31

At Prairie Lights at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, visitors will be dazzled with 4 million lights set along two miles of path. Hundreds of all-new displays in shapes of all kinds line and arch over the roads. This year's event, running through December 31, will feature the return of Holiday Village. At the halfway point, guests can exit their vehicle to enjoy carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, the magical walk-thru forest, and more. The second half of the drive ends with the new-and-improved light tunnel. $40-$120 per vehicle, more information here.

Dallas Zoo Lights, Dallas Zoo, now-January 2

Dallas Zoo gives visitors a chance to cruise the mile-long route during Dallas Zoo Lights. The spectacle features one million twinkling lights, elaborate displays, dazzling 3-D lighted sculptures, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and more. This year, the light show debuts an immersive video projection that transforms the path. After driving through, guests can park and enjoy Reliant Holiday village to take photos with Santa and sing along to musical performances. $50-$65 per vehicle; more information here.

The Light Park, Lone Star Park, Grand Prairie, now-January 2

The Light Park features a large animated holiday light show along with the world’s largest 700-foot animated LED tunnels. It boasts more than a million LED lights throughout its one-mile light show and musical experience, all synced and choreographed to holiday music on a dedicated music station, K-GLO, the North Pole’s No. 1 hit radio station. $30-$80 per vehicle; more information here.

Radiance! featuring Frozen in Frisco, Riders Field, Frisco, now-January 1

Back after a smash-hit run last year, Radiance! featuring Frozen in Frisco is a two-part experience covered by one ticket. Radiance! becomes a theme park-style ride in a vehicle that guides guests through the show. Visitors can expect an all-new, mile-long light trail of over 3 million lights, animated to favorite holiday tunes. Frozen in Frisco will feature a two-story outdoor ice tubing hill, ice skating under the stars, bumper cars on ice, snowball toss with real snow, a 108-foot Ferris wheel, Christmas carousel, buckin’ reindeer rides, a Christmas Story escape room, s’mores fire pits, a holiday market, and more. Tickets are $19.99-$54.98, more information here. (There are also Radiance events in Ennis and Weatherford.)

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, now-January 2

Texas Motor Speedway will once again open its gates to the public for the annual Gift of Lights drive-thru holiday lighting spectacular around the track. The lights experience will include over two miles of light displays, with almost 3 million lights, while visitors get to stay in their warm cars, listening to Christmas music on KLTY. Returning this year is Santa's Village, where visitors can get out and enjoy treats, warm beverages, and pictures with Santa. Tickets start at $30, depending on size of vehicle and may be purchased online or at the gate. Check the website for special discounts, tickets, and more.

Commercial displays and special events

Vitruvian Lights, November 26-January 2

Addison's Vitruvian Park transforms into one of North Texas' most spectacular holiday destinations during Vitruvian Lights, an annual celebration in which 1.5 million sparkling LED lights are wrapped around more than 550 trees to create a blazing wonderland. Once the switch is flipped, the lights will remain on every evening through January 2. Tree lights will be on daily from 5-11 pm, and it's free to view.

Holiday at the Arboretum, Dallas Arboretum, now-December 31

Holiday at the Arboretum has a new treasure that’s sure to get visitors in the holiday spirit: the Dazzling Musical Tree, a 50-foot-tall tree animated with more 42,000 lights and merry holiday tunes that play. The holiday festival also features The Christmas Village, DeGolyer House with The Artistry of the Nativity, and The 12 Days of Christmas. For admission, tickets, schedule (including special evening hours) and more, check the website.

Reliant Lights Your Holidays, AT&T Performing Arts Center, December 4

AT&T Performing Arts Center will present Reliant Lights Your Holidays. The event will be an evening of holiday magic and music and will illuminate the Center’s campus with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. This festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, projections on the campus' venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa; more information on the free event here.

Visit Plano presents Dickens, Haggard Park, Plano, December 4

Dickens, the popular Victorian-themed holiday festival, returns. The event will feature a Trimmed Tree Trail and tree lighting, free s’mores, food vendors, Victorian music, characters including Scrooge, carolers, a snow slide, shopping, and photos with Santa. Free and pet-friendly; more information here.

Daystar Christmas, Daystar Television Network, Bedford, now-January 2

Daystar Christmas features over 1 million lights, a life-sized Nativity, kid-friendly Christmas town, a new 950-foot drive-thru tunnel, and more. Guests are welcome to drive through the property or get out, explore, take photos with Santa, and eat — Daystar’s Scratch Café will be serving holiday treats on certain days throughout the season. The whole event is free; for schedule and more information, visit the website.

Snowday and Santaland at Galleria Dallas, now-January 17

At the Galleria's Santaland visitors will arrive in a magical moonlit forest and journey through an enchanted path filled with starry lights, polar bears, and endless photo ops leading to Santa’s cabin hideaway. Next to Santaland is Snowday, which takes guests on an explorable adventure through more than 20 imaginative rooms and hundreds of surprises for all ages over the course of about an hour. Of course, don't miss the Galleria's grand Christmas tree in the ice rink — the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree.

