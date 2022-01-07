Bon Jovi returns to live music in 2022 tour including stop in Dallas

After a canceled tour in 2020, Bon Jovi is going back on the road. The rock band is launching "Bon Jovi 2022 Tour," scheduled for arenas in the spring with three dates in Texas that include a stop in Dallas on April 28 at American Airlines Center.

Other Texas dates include Austin on April 23 at the Moody Center, and Houston on April 26, at the Toyota Center.

The tour begins on April 1 in Omaha, and wraps up on April 30 in Nashville.

Tickets for the Austin and Dallas shows go on sale 10 am Friday, January 14. Tickets for the Houston show go on sale 10 am Friday, February 4. Sorry, Houston.

A "JBJ Experience" member pre-sale begins 10 am Tuesday, January 11.

The band had a summer tour planned for 2020 in support of an album called 2020, which included stops in Dallas and San Antonio. But they canceled the tour in April, one of the first bands to cancel a tour, just as the pandemic was beginning its first surge.

According to a release, they've spent much of the past two years recording and releasing new music, while also creating livestream performance content and launching Bon Jovi radio for their fans.

The release also says that 2020 was one of the most critically acclaimed album releases of that year with USA Today calling it brilliant, and Associated Press highlighting lyrics that "chronicle pain, loss, fear and death from the coronavirus, police killings and mass shootings."

In a statement, Jon Bon Jovi says, "we have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band."

The full tour dates are as follows:

April 1 - Omaha/CHI Health Center

April 3 - St. Paul/Xcel Energy Center

April 5 - Milwaukee/Fiserv Forum

April 8 - Charlotte/Spectrum Center

April 9 - Raleigh/PNC Arena

April 11 - Greenville, South Carolina/Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah/Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa/Amalie Arena

April 16 - Fort Lauderdale/FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis/Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis/Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin/Moody Center

April 26 - Houston/Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas/American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville/Bridgestone Arena

Check www.bonjovi.com for specific details on VIP packages as well as on sale dates and timing.