Shake it off at this touring Taylor Swift dance party spinning into Dallas

If you’ve still got some 2021 stresses to shake off — or if 2022 isn’t all it’s cracked up to be so far — a Taylor Swift dance party coming to Dallas' South Side Music Hall could be just the ticket to cure all your winter woes.

If you’re anything like me, you found yourself scrolling through TikTok constantly during the height of the pandemic. In the winter of 2020, when everything felt bleak here in the United States, my TikTok feed was flooded with videos from Australia, where cases were low and hundreds of young women gathered in crowded bars, singing along to — who else? — Taylor Swift. It felt like an unattainable dream, but a Chicago podcaster has finally made the dream a reality — and she’s bringing it to Texas.

Last summer, Kate Kennedy of the long-form lifestyle podcast Be There in Five launched “Track Five,” her response to those viral Australia TikTok dance parties.

After vaccines became widely available, she wanted to host the Taylor Swift dance party that the pop star’s U.S. fans deserved after long months of lockdown. “Track Five,” aptly named for Swift’s tendency to make the fifth track of every album her most vulnerable and personal (and usually, the most beloved among fans), features a live show with Kennedy, who discusses topics like early 2000s teen nostalgia, pop culture, influencers and yes, Taylor Swift.

The live show is followed by a three- to four-hour dance party with a carefully curated playlist of Swift’s music.

Kennedy hosted the first event in Chicago in July 2021, and one of my best friends and I used it as an excuse to take our first vacation after being vaccinated. The night was everything Kennedy promised it would be and, if I’m being honest, one of the best nights of my life. It turns out, screaming “Cruel Summer” in a bar full of crowded women is the therapy I needed after more than a year of pandemic-related stress.

After the Chicago premiere, Kennedy toured “Track Five” to seven different cities across the country, including New York City, Boston, and Atlanta. Kennedy’s website lists her two Texas events — in Austin this Friday, January 21, and in Dallas on February 4 — as the “final Track Five shows of 2022.”

Tickets for the Dallas event are $75 plus fees and include access to Kennedy’s live show as well as the dance party. Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7:05 pm. Be sure to visit the venue's website for the current COVID protocols.