Sandwiches and sips
New Lower Greenville spot Walkers' blends wine bar, restaurant and market
A new all-day concept is debuting on Lower Greenville: Called Walkers', it's a new American restaurant-sandwich shop, market, and wine bar from siblings Rosemary Walker-Green and Russell Walker.
Located at 3016 Greenville Ave., next to Window Seat Coffee and Favor the Kind, Walkers' will open June 19; reservations are available now.
According to a release, Walkers' (yes, the name really is plural-possessive), is designed to shift with the rhythm of the day: a neighborhood market and sandwich counter during daytime hours, then a full-service restaurant and wine bar in the evening. Walkers’ will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 11 pm.
During the day, the space operates as a market with made-to-order sandwiches and salads available until 3 pm, along with grab-and-go offerings through closing. The wine bar opens at 4 pm, followed by dinner service from 5-11 pm.
Walkers' sandwich stack.Photo courtesy of Walkers'
Made-to-order sandwiches and salads include:
- Italian – Lady Edison salumi, mortadella, provolone, hot giardiniera mayo, lettuce, tomato, vinegar, olive oil
- Turkey – Green Goddess, cheddar, avocado, pickled onion, lettuce
- Cherry Tomato – Barley, sherry vinaigrette, cucumber, celery, parsley, lemon
- Steak Salad – Cabbage, carrots, onion, mojo verde, cilantro, cherry tomato
- Spanish Anchovy Toast with butter and pickles
- Sturgeon with potato chips & caviar
- Beef Tongue with créme fraiche and mojo verde
- Pâté en croûte with green strawberry and Dijon
- Zeppo beets with berries and macadamia
- Agnolotti with English peas and sheep’s cheese
- Lamb with labneh and mint
- Golden chicken with chestnut mushroom and chard
- Skate wing with tomato and Calabrian chili
Walkers' Cherry Tomatoes and Agnolotti.Photo courtesy of Walkers'
The beverage program includes vermouth-forward cocktails and a wine list (chosen by co-founder Walker-Green) focused on small-production and sustainably minded producers from France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, California, and Oregon, with a rotating retail selection also available for purchase, according to the release.
Walkers’ will also feature a well-edited retail market with specialty goods sourced from Texas, California, New York, and Europe, alongside the restaurant’s food and wine program. (Think: La Belle Vie from Austin, Austin Honey Company, Inez Olive Oil from Santa Ynez, California, Bonilla la Vista Potato Chips from Spain, and Raazi Tea from Brooklyn, New York.)
Co-founder Rosemary Walker-Greene is an Advanced Sommelier with experience at The NoMad in New York and Los Angeles, Rustic Canyon in Los Angeles, and Carbone in Dallas, while co-founder Russell Walker brings an operational background from his luxury wood flooring company.
“Our goal is to create a place that welcomes and inspires our community, that makes people remember that the most important thing in life is connection… and we believe the best way to do that, to connect, is at the dinner table, with great food and wine, and the people we care for the most," says Walker in the release.
Helming the kitchen is chef Aldon Reyes, who previously worked at Georgie and Le PasSage in Dallas and spent six years at San Diego’s Juniper & Ivy. The dining room is overseen by general manager and certified sommelier Nancy Tran, whose résumé includes Napa Valley’s PRESS and Charlie’s, as well as Dallas restaurants Le PasSage and Rose Café.
“Cooking at Walkers’ is about honoring great ingredients and the people who grow them,” says Reyes. “Every dish we put on the menu is a reflection of the relationships we’ve built with our farmers, our purveyors, and our guests.”
Designed by the acclaimed Kevin Klein Design, the Walkers' space includes a curved stone bar, market shelving, and a mix of seating that transitions from daytime counter service to evening dining. The restaurant and bar side spans approximately 1,360 square feet with 43 dining room seats, 12 bar seats, and two 12-foot drink rails for standing room on busy evenings, the release says. The Market spans an additional 950 square feet with 6 seats at the sandwich bar, 6 table seats, and seating for around eight at the communal table near the entry.
“We want to gather our community in the kind of restaurant we are always searching for — one that feels alive, honest, and rooted in intentional hospitality,” says Walker-Greene.