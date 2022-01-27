These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

Comedy will be top of mind in and around Dallas this weekend, as three big-name comedians will be performing. You can also choose a virtual film festival, a new local theater production, the Beatles gone classical, a show honoring a legendary pop singer, art exhibit openings and closings, and an opera recital.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, January 27

Denton Black Film Festival

The Denton Black Film Festival Institute returns with its 8th annual edition. Previously a hybrid festival, the event has transitioned completely online to ensure public health safety. Viewers can enjoy films highlighting the Black diaspora, music, spoken word, educational seminars for filmmakers and creators, and a technology expo. The festival will take place through February 6.

Dallas Theater Center presents Our Town

One of the most beloved American plays ever written, Our Town follows the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually die. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, Our Town depicts the fictional small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, through three acts. The production will run at Kalita Humphreys Theater through February 20. The performances from February 4-6 will feature live simultaneous Spanish translations.

Friday, January 28

Ronny Chieng: "I Hope You Get Rich" Tour

Ronny Chieng is a Chinese stand-up comedian and actor who is currently a senior correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. Chieng has appeared in Crazy Rich Asians, Godzilla vs. Kong, and the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He'll perform at House of Blues Dallas.

Improv Arlington presents D.L. Hughley

One of the most popular and highly recognized stand-up comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television and radio arena. D.L. Hughley is known for his sitcom, The Hughleys; as host of his own late night talk show on CNN, D.L. Hughley Breaks the News; and as one of the Original Kings of Comedy. Hughley will perform five times through Sunday at Improv Arlington.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Revolution: the Music of The Beatles – A Symphonic Experience"

Revolution, the symphonic tribute to the Fab Four, features the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and top vocalists performing arrangements transcribed from the original master recordings at Abbey Road. Accompanied by hundreds of rare and unseen photos from the historic archives of The Beatles’ official fan magazine, along with rare video and animation, Revolution takes audiences on a multimedia journey of The Beatles, including top hits like “Ticket to Ride,” “Penny Lane,” “All You Need is Love,” “Get Back,” “Hey, Jude,” and more. The concert will be performed three times through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.

Saturday, January 29

Nasher Sculpture Center exhibition openings

Nasher Sculpture Center will open two new exhibitions on Saturday. Harry Bertoia: "Sculpting Mid-Century Modern Life," the first large-scale museum examination of the artist’s career in the United States, brings together close to 100 works from all facets of Bertoia’s extensive and diverse artistic practice. Olivia Block: "Sightings" is a complement to the Harry Bertoia retrospective, featuring a sound installation that is comprised from recordings of Bertoia’s sounding sculptures, which are part the exhibition. Both exhibitions will be on display through April 24.

Tom Segura: I'm Coming Everywhere

Comedian, actor, and writer Tom Segura is best known for his four Netflix specials, Completely Normal (2014), Mostly Stories (2016), Disgraceful (2018), and Ball Hog (2020). He also co-hosts the podcast Your Mom’s House with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. He'll perform twice at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie.

The Life and Music of George Michael

The Life and Music of George Michael is a brand new immersive concert-style show that chronicles the journey George Michael had with music and his fans. The show captures the performance and sound of Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career. The show, taking place at Majestic Theatre, will feature hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and more.

Sunday, January 30

Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Ho Tzu Nyen: "The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia" closing day

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will close the U.S. premiere of "The Critical Dictionary of Southeast Asia" by internationally renowned artist Ho Tzu Nyen on Sunday. At the heart of the exhibition is an always-changing video and LED light installation in which an algorithm weaves together a rich tapestry of texts, music, and found footage pertaining to an alphabetized list of concepts, generating different permutations with every loop.

Dallas Opera presents Titus Family Recital: Benjamin Appl

The Dallas Opera will present German baritone Benjamin Appl, continuing their tradition of bringing Texas audiences today’s most important song recitalists. Appl was mentored by the legendary Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, and named Gramophone Young Artist of the Year in 2016. The recital will take place at Winspear Opera House.