Puerto Rican superstar rapper Bad Bunny heats up Arlington on upcoming stadium tour

Puerto Rican rapping sensation Bad Bunny's first stadium tour, "Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour," will come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 9.

According to a release, the United States portion of the tour will visit 15 cities, starting with Orlando, Florida on August 5. In addition to his stop in Arlington, Bad Bunny will make Texas stops at Minute Maid Park in Houston on September 1 and the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 7. He will be joined by Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Alesso at all three Texas dates.

This will be Bad Bunny's second stop in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022, as he's also scheduled to play at American Airlines Center on February 18 and 19 as part of his "El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022." That indoor arena tour will also be in Houston on February 16 and 17.

Proclaimed the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year by Spotify, Bad Bunny has had quite the rise since his debut album in 2018. Each of his four albums has finished higher on the Billboard 200 charts than the last, culminating with the No. 1 El Último Tour del Mundo in 2020.

Since his debut, he has been in demand by a variety of high-profile artists, collaborating with people like Cardi B, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, and Dua Lipa.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 28 at 12 pm on worldshottesttour.com and www.SeatGeek.com.