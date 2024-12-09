Concert News
Rapper Nelly brings the hip hop party to Dallas on 2025 all-star tour
Rapper Nelly will celebrate a big anniversary with the massive Where The Party At Tour in 2025, which will include a stop at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, September 5.
The tour is in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Nelly's debut studio album, Country Grammar. He'll be joined by a series of special guests, including Ja Rule on all U.S. dates.
Other special guests on the tour (though not necessarily in the U.S.) will include Eve, St. Lunatics, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri, and Chingy.
The 54-city worldwide tour will start with international dates in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and multiple European countries before kicking off its U.S. leg on July 23 in Bristow, Virginia.
In addition to Dallas, the tour will also go to The Woodlands outside of Houston on September 4.
Country Grammar started Nelly's career in a big way, going to No. 1. He followed that up four more top 3 albums thanks to hits like "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma," and "Ride wit Me."
The tour will take fans on a journey through Nelly’s career, including those chart-topping hits and more.
Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Tuesday, December 10 starting at 10 AM, including the Citi Entertainment Program.
The general on-sale for all countries will begin on Friday, December 13 at 10 a at RealNelly.com.
WHERE THE PARTY AT 2025 TOUR U.S. DATES
- Wed Jul 23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- Fri Jul 25 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Jul 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Sun Jul 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Thu Jul 31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
- Fri Aug 01 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sat Aug 02 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
- Sun Aug 03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
- Tue Aug 05 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Wed Aug 06 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
- Fri Aug 08 - Oshkosh, QI - Crossroads 41 Festival
- Sat Aug 09 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Wed Aug 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Thu Aug 14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- Sat Aug 16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 22 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
- Sat Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome
- Wed Aug 27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thu Aug 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Thu Sep 04 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- Fri Sep 05 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Sep 06 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 09 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Fri Sep 12 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 13 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- Sun Sep 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Tue Sep 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 18 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
- Fri Sep 19 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena