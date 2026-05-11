Racing News
IndyCar's Grand Prix of Arlington fuels up for 2027 return to DFW
Following its debut in 2026, the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington will return to the Arlington Entertainment District in 2027, taking place on the weekend of March 19-21, according to a release.
The inaugural event, which took place on March 15, was the third race in the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series, a season which will see one other debut race and multiple other schedule changes.
The open-wheel racing competition features a unique, 2.73 mile temporary street circuit that weaves its way around AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Texas Live!, and Loews Hotels in Arlington.
The full weekend features not only multiple events with world-class racing, but also live entertainment and a great fan experience to the city.
“From the sold-out grandstands to the incredible support from our fans, partners and the Arlington community, the response to the inaugural event was exceptional,” said Bill Miller, President of the Java House Grand Prix of Arlington, in a statement. "Building on the momentum from this first year, 2027 will deliver more enhancements and memorable experiences for our guests. ”
To receive updates and event information including ticket renewals, premium hospitality options, and public on-sale dates to be announced later this summer, fans can register for emails at gparlington.com.
Highlights from the inaugural Java House Grand Prix can be viewed on YouTube.