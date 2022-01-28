Cast of Netflix's Cheer tumble into Dallas-Fort Worth on first-ever national tour

After two high-flying seasons, the cheer-lebrities from Netflix sensation Cheer are taking their all-star show on the road, including Dallas-Fort Worth. A national "Cheer Live 2022 Tour" will stop at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, June 11.

According to a release, the cast will include cheerleaders from the squads of both Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, the two North Texas colleges whose rivalry is the focus of just-released season two. Navarro coach and Dancing with the Stars alum Monica Aldama will make a special guest appearance. Aldama, along with Navarro assistant coach Andy Cosferent, created the show.

The full cast includes Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, James Thomas, Jeron Hazelwood, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap, and more to be announced.

"The premiere athletes all make mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats," says the release. "Without the restraints of score cards, judges, and time limits, 'Cheer Live' will transform the nail-biting sport of competitive cheerleading into a first of its kind premiere athletic event staged with the epic production value of a live concert."

The 38-city tour begins June 1 in San Diego, California and concludes July 17 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Along with Irving, Texas tour stops include the Smart Financial Center in Houston on June 10; the Moody Center in Austin on June 12; and the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum in Amarillo on June 7.

Presenting sponsor Rebel Athletic is offering access to presale tickets beginning 10 am Tuesday, February 1 until 10 pm Thursday, February 3; details about presales and group sales are here. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets throughout that same time frame; visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public 10 am Friday, February 4 at www.ticketmaster.com.

Follow the tour at @cheertourofficial on Instagram or the official tour site.