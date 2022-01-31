3 Dallas-area residents set for stardom on Wheel of Fortune this week

Three Dallas residents are about to find temporary fame and hopefully fortune this week via appearances on TV show Wheel of Fortune. Beginning January 31, the beloved geriatric staple is doing a theme week, called "Celebrating the Local Flavor of…" that spotlights a different city each night.

On Thursday, February 3, the show is spotlighting Dallas-Fort Worth. This will manifest in two ways.

First, they've worked with local affiliate, KTVT/CBS 11 — which broadcasts the show every night at 6:30 pm (as you surely already know) — to create segments and teasers from Dallas that will air during the episode.

Second, the three contestants on the show that night are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and will spin the iconic Wheel and gasp, meet Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

The competing contestants and their Wheel of Fortune bios are as follows:

Katie Yorimitsu of Royse City. Married with one son, Katie works at her family bakery in downtown Fate. She loves living in a small town, but also enjoys the close proximity to Dallas and Rockwall. Katie has been watching the show for years, says "It still feels crazy to be selected as a contestant." She hopes to make her city proud and bring that small, hometown feel. Any cash or prizes will be shared with her family.

Chris Matta of Mesquite. An I.T. manager who is married with four children, Matta loves the social and professional opportunities Dallas offers and cheers for all the local sports teams. Chris has been a Wheel Watcher since he was a kid and has fond memories of trying to solve the puzzles while watching his grandfather. He now watches with his children, and they encouraged him to apply at WheelofFortune.com with a video submission. Chris describes being selected as a contestant as "rewarding in so many ways," from the joyful reaction of kids to knowing that "if Grandfather was still with us, he would be over the moon."

Dr. Kchristshan Howard of Cedar Hill is a choir teacher and mother of four children. In her spare time, she is actively involved in the community, encouraging youth to nurture their gifts in music and fine arts. She has been watching the show for almost 30 years and being selected to play as a contestant is a dream come true. Kchristshan plans to put any potential cash winnings towards a new house for her and her kids.

The other cities where Wheel of Fortune will "Celebrate the Local Flavor of…" are New York, San Diego, Baltimore, and Cincinnati. Dallas is so cool.

They're also soliciting contestants and encourage you to submit applications at www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from their home. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

Wheel Watchers Club members will want to pay specific attention to the Mystery Round. If the $10,000 Mystery Wedge is won by a contestant, then the SPIN ID of a viewer at home will be revealed, giving them the chance to also win $10,000.

Amazingly, that's not the only local to make it big on TV. Dallas Americana singer Joshua Ray Walker will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday February 1, to perform his single "Sexy After Dark," from his 2021 album See You Next Time on State Fair Records. DoubleWide, the Deep Ellum bar, is hosting a watch party that begins at 9:30 pm.