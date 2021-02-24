Tiptoe through the tulips at this annual flowery fest in Waxahachie

A flower festival mounts a comeback this spring: Called Tulipalooza, it's an annual charity fundraiser in Waxahachie specializing in tulips, and this year will take place at the Waxachachie Civic Center from March 19-28.

There'll be a quarter million tulips imported from Holland. Although actually, that should say tulip bulbs. They import the bulbs, then grow them in Waxahachie into flowers, which the likes of you and me can buy.

The tulip farm first opened in spring 2019, and describes itself as the biggest tulip farm in the Waxahachie area, not likely a claim anyone would dispute.

Tulipalooza is a venture by Poston Gardens Foundation, to raise money to fund scholarships at Daymark Living, a residential community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The 2020 festival happened right when the world shut down to the COVID-19 quarantine. The tulips were still there, but visitors were not allowed and fundraising efforts shriveled due to the lack of traffic.

Nonetheless, they still raised enough money to fund three, four-year scholarships.

And Tulipalooza also provides volunteer and work opportunities for residents of Daymark Living.

This year, they'll share the venue with 12 other North Texas charities so they can raise awareness and necessary funds for charity; 100 percent of the proceeds from ticket and tulip sales will go to charity.

The charities participating in Tulipalooza will include:

• Act

• Best Buddies

• Catholic Charities of Dallas

• Easter Seals

• Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc.

• Minority Entrepreneurship Institute

• Poston Gardens Foundation

• The Rise School of Dallas

• Special Olympics of Texas

• The TouchDown Club of Dallas

• United Way

• YMCA Dallas

"It’s really inspiring to be part of this group of North Texas charities banding together to create a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that supports multiple missions to improve the lives of many underserved populations,” says John Poston, Founder of Poston Gardens and Daymark Living, in a statement. "After having to end the season early due to COVID in 2020, we are really looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our tulips in full bloom this year."

Tulipalooza will be open rain or shine from 10 am-7 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $5 for children two and up on weekends; on weekdays, it's $15 for adults.