New venue at Dallas' Mockingbird Station lets you golf around the world

Mockingbird Station, the retail center next to a DART Rail station, is the quintessential transit development, home to the Angelika movie theater as well as shops and restaurants.

Now it will also be home to a venue where golfers can sharpen their skills: Called The Turn Indoor Golf, it's a new concept which will take the 10,293-square-foot space at 5321 E. Mockingbird Ln., formerly occupied by Twin Peaks.

Unlike traditional driving ranges or concepts like Dallas-based TopGolf which are still real-world and outdoors, The Turn offers the unique experience of indoor golf simulation, with the opportunity to virtually play at more 40 courses around the world.

CBRE Global Investors, which owns Mockingbird Station on behalf of one of its investment funds, seems thrilled with the new tenant in a center that has had some turnover lately.

"This deal with The Turn Indoor Golf is a continuation of the strong retail leasing momentum at Mockingbird Station, despite the COVID-19 pandemic," says Adi Mayan of CBRE in a release.

This is only the second facility in the U.S. for The Turn, which was founded in New York in 2010.

Participants can practice and play full virtual rounds, or join a league using state-of-the-art technology that tracks factors such as the trajectory of your shot, from 6 foot pitches to 400 yard drives, helping to make practice sessions fun and productive.

Peak hours are nights and weekends, and go for $70 an hour, with an option for 30 minutes for $35. Off peak hours are weekdays from 7 am-4 pm, and are $45 an hour. You can also do a lesson with an in-house pro for $175-$200 an hour.

It's a popular corporate event, with catering and open bar options.

According to the release, it'll open in summer 2021.