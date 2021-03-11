Darling Knox St. toy store Froggie's 5 and 10 relocates to Lakewood Dallas

One of Dallas' most dearest shops has found a new home: Froggie's 5 and 10, the fun gift and toy shop that was a destination on Knox Street for decades, will open at Hillside Village, the shopping center on the northeast corner of Mockingbird Lane and Abrams Road.

According to a release, the store will open in the spring.

As one of Dallas’ oldest and most iconic toy stores, Froggie’s 5 & 10 provides toys and gifts for all ages that are sure to delight. The store will be located in the same retail space alongside its sister company, Betty Lou, which offers unique finds including greeting cards, home decor, seasonal gifts, candles, books and more.

"We have received incredible support from the community since we opened in 1996,” said Anne McGilvray, owner of Froggie’s 5 & 10 and Betty Lou. “As a Lakewood resident myself, I am thrilled to continue fostering connections with the community and move our new home to Hillside Village."

Froggie's is one of three new tenants moving into the center. The other two are health and beauty-related: Vie Nail Bar, which is already open, and The Lash Lounge, which will open in the summer.

Other Hillside Village tenants include Original ChopShop, Haystack Burger, Palmer’s Hot Chicken, Session Pilates, Olivella’s Neo Pizza Napoletana, Dream Café, White Rock Coffee, and Manny’s Lakewood Tex-Mex.

“Hillside Village has been a staple of the Lakewood community for more than 60 years,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “In an effort to continue serving the community, we are excited to advance our growth and further the evolution of the center to become the go-to destination for our patrons. Each of these tenants brings something new to the table that is not yet offered at Hillside Village and we are confident the Lakewood community will welcome these additions.”