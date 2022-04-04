There is nowhere in North Texas that showcases the variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment that Grandscape offers. The 433-acre retail and entertainment development in The Colony features a Nebraska Furniture Mart, 26 restaurants, a brewery, an indoor go-karting venue, movie theater, and even a Ferris wheel, meaning that whatever you are in the mood for, you'll find it here.

Shop to it

Grandscape has two gigantic retail anchors: Nebraska Furniture Mart and Scheels. NFM is the world's largest home furnishings store — 560,000 square feet! — featuring an eye-popping selection of furniture, accessories, appliances, televisions, computers, carpet, area rugs, hard surface flooring, and much more.

Likewise, Scheels is the world's largest all-sports store, offering 85 specialty shops ranging from technical athletic gear to the latest brand-name fashions for women, men, and children. It's also where you'll find family-friendly attractions like the 65-foot, 16-car operating Ferris Wheel; a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish; a wildlife mountain; and interactive arcade games.

There's also The Homestead, which boasts a lineup of local artisans and family-owned shops offering a wide variety of gifts, food, clothing, jewelry, leather goods, drinks, and more, including Dallas favorites Bullzerk, Odin Leather Goods & Provisions, Landry Kate, and Tyler Kingston Mercantile.

Chow down

In addition to the 20-plus dining options that are already open, Grandscape has several upcoming concepts set to open in 2022: Akira Back, Curry Up Now, LSA Burger, Portillo's, Quartino Ristorante, Red Phone Booth, Thirsty Lion Gastropub, Velvet Taco, World of Beer, and more.

Here you'll find several first-to-market restaurant concepts, including Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Lava Cantina, Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse, and Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails, as well as the first-in-country experience Windmills, out of Bangalore, India.

Entertain Me

It's all in the name: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games spans go-karts, duckpin bowling, arcade games, laser tag, an indoor ropes course, and more.

Galaxy Theatres offer the ultimate movie-going experience with luxury stadium seating and full power recliners. The two DFX auditoriums feature immersive audio, breathtaking large-format screens, and the latest state-of-the-art projection technology. Enjoy dinner, drinks, and a movie thanks to a full-service bar and restaurant.

Other popular entertainment-driven experiences at Grandscape include Electric Gamebox, the Grandscape Wheel, and Puttery, plus a full calendar of everyday programming activities and events like fitness classes, watch parties, movie nights, live concerts, and performances located throughout the center, on the outdoor lawn, and on the stage.

See all upcoming events, browse the directory, and stay in the know about Grandscape online.