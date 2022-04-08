2022 EarthX Film Festival finds perfect new home: Dallas Arts District

The annual EarthX Film Festival returns for 2022 in May for an exciting four days and more than 75 films, including an opening night world premiere of Deep In The Heart, a film by Ben Masters (The River and The Wall) on wildlife in Texas narrated by Matthew McConaughey.

The festival runs May 12-15 and for the first time will be held in the Dallas Arts District, providing easy accessibility to five theater venues. Each night will feature a musical act performing before a showcase screening.

With the theme "A Celebration of the Outdoors," the festival continues its mission to highlight films and emerging media that celebrate nature, outdoor adventure, environment, conservation, climate change, and science. The lineup includes 24 features, 54 shorts, plus music, art installations, and panel discussions.

They're also welcoming a new sponsor, says EarthX CEO Michael Fletcher in a statement: Curiosity, a media company whose streaming service, Curiosity Stream, delivers films, series, and shows on space, history, nature, tech, and lifestyle on demand. The film lineup will include Curiosity's original film Going Circular, exploring circularity.

"We're thrilled to present films this year that showcase our amazing planet and the people dedicated to making a difference," Fletcher says. "It's always been our vision to create a world-class event that celebrates the spirit of Texas and welcomes global citizens to experience the rich arts culture in Dallas."

For more information and tickets, go to earthxfilmfestival.org or download the app available on iOS and Android.

Opening screening

Opening night will be the world premiere of Ben Masters' film Deep In The Heart, narrated by Matthew McConaughey and the first feature-length wildlife film ever produced about Texas. Filmed over two years, it showcases Texas' species and wild places, the connectivity of water and wildlife, and recognizes Texas' conservation importance on a continental scale.

Masters calls it "a love letter to the diverse and vibrant state that we call home."

Festival favorites

Several festival darlings are also in the lineup, including Fire of Love by Sara Dosa; We Feed People by Ron Howard; The Territory, a Sundance Audience Award winner; Bring Your Own Brigade by Lucy Walker; and To The End by Rachel Lears.

A wide range of filmmakers including award winners Jeff Orlowsky (Chasing Ice), Raj Patel & Zak Piper (The Ants and The Grasshopper), young superstar Lindsey Hagen (California Natural), and several newcomers, including two second-grade brothers making their first film with their father called Life In The Slow Lane.

The films cover a variety of important topics, from the healing experience for veterans through nature (Eric and The Bees, Bastards' Road), to female big-wave surfing (Big vs Small), to tiger poaching (Tigre Gente).

Texas stories

This year's Texas films include Battle For The Heart of Texas about property rights in energy production; When It's Good, It's Good, about oil-drilling communities in West Texas; and REI's Slim Pickins about diversity in outdoor culture.

Short Films

Many of the shorts are associated with brands and film companies including Patagonia’s Raised From the Earth about living off the land, and The Monster In Our Closet, which focuses on plastic in our fashion. The Redford Center is presenting two short films on mass transit: Community Power Arizona: En Nuestrxs Manos (In Our Hands) and Community Power Nevada: Unidxs En Accion (United In Action).

The full list of feature films includes:

Bastards’ Road, Director Brian Morrison

Battle for the Heart of Texas, Director John Brown

Before They Fall, Director Cam MacArthur

Big vs Small, Director Minna Dufton

Reel Rock: Black Ice, Director Peter Mortimer, Zachary Barr

Bring Your Own Brigade, Director Lucy Walker

Chasing Ice, Director Jeff Orlowski

Coextinction, Director Gloria Pancrazi, Elena Jean

Deep in the Heart, Director Ben Masters

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, Director Bill Kroyer

Fire of Love, Director Sara Dosa

Godspeed, Los Polacos!, Director Adam Nawrot

Going Circular, Director Ricard Dale, Nigel Walk

Inhabitants, Director Costas Boutsikaris, Anna Palmer

Learning to Drown, Director Ben Knight

Mountain Revelations, Director Justin Fann

Newtok, Director Michael Kirby, Andrew Burton

Spirit of the Peaks, Director Connor Ryan, Tim Kressin

The Ants and the Grasshopper, Director Raj Patel, Zak Piper

The Territory, Director Alex Pritz

Tigre Gente, Director Elizabeth Unger

To the End, Director Rachel Lears

We Feed People, Director Ron Howard

Zero Gravity, Director Thomas Verrette

Short films are as follows: