George Strait returns to Texas stage with big new show worth a road trip

It’s time to rally all those exes who live in Texas and mark those calendars. The King of Country, George Strait, is returning to the Texas stage, closing out RodeoHouston’s 90th anniversary season on March 20, 2022.

The full-length evening concert will be held in Houston's NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 Rodeo, which runs for 21 days February 28-March 20, 2022, organizers announced May 18.

Individual tickets for Strait’s concert-only performance go on sale to the public Thursday, June 24. (Tix are limited to four per person). The rodeo promises a full entertainer lineup announcement once available.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman noted in a statement. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

Next year’s performance marks Strait’s 31st rodeo performance in Houston; his first was in 1983. Dallas-Fort Worth fans will remember that Strait christened Dickies Arena for two nights in November 2019 — long, long ago in pre-pandemic times. (He declared on stage that he liked the place, so surely he'll come back.)

By the numbers, Strait has entertained more than 1.7 million rodeo fans through the years. To date, Strait boasts 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums and 60 No. 1 singles — the most of any artist of any music genre in history — plus, a Grammy for his album, Troubadour. Not surprisingly, he is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the rodeo's website.