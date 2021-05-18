Drive-in movie company pivots to park setting for summer series in Dallas

Rooftop Cinema Club, which jumped into the drive-in theater game in Dallas with The Drive-In at The Central in 2020, is coming back for a new Summer Series, a concept that brings seasonal movie-viewing to one-of-a-kind outdoor spaces.

The series will kick off at Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park on Thursday, May 27, with screenings slated through July 3. A later lineup of films will be announced in June.

Opening weekend will feature:

Selena (May 27)

The Greatest Showman (May 28)

The Sandlot (May 29)

Pulp Fiction (May 30)

Future screenings will have different themes, including 10 Year Time Machine, with movies from 2011 like Bridesmaids; ‘90s Weekend, with movies like Clueless, Friday, and Scream; National Best Friends Day, with a screening of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar; Juneteenth, with movies like Love Jones and Get Out; and Fourth of July Weekend, with movies like Independence Day, The Sandlot, and The Goonies.

Unlike traditional movies-in-the-park, guests will have access to spacious cinema-style seating facing a 30-foot movie screen. They'll also get to use state-of-the-art wireless headphones for the movie sound, eliminating the distraction of noises from the city or other moviegoers. The experience will include food trucks, a full bar, and outdoor games to enjoy before each screening.

The different ticket types will include the lawn section, where guests can bring their own blanket or chair; Lounge Seat, with each guest getting an adjustable deckchair; Love Seat, a double-width deckchair for two people; and Beanbag, with each guest getting their own cushy beanbag chair.

Ticket prices range from $14.50-$22.75 for adults and $10-$15 for kids 12 and under, depending on ticket type and day of the week. Kids 3 and under do not require a ticket, but must sit in a parent's lap.

To make the experience as safe as possible, the venue will open at a limited capacity to allow for social distancing, and all ticket and concession purchases can be made online. All employees will wear masks and regularly wipe down surfaces. Guests will be encouraged to social distance and wear masks when walking around the venue, but masks will not be required when in seats.

A complete movie lineup and tickets will be available at 6 pm Tuesday, May 18 on the website.