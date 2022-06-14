Summer fun doesn't always mean far-off vacations and expensive getaways — there's more to do locally than you might think.

Garland has packed its summer calendar with a long list of family-friendly events, and you're invited to all of them.

Music lovers will certainly be happy, as Sounds of Summer Concert Series happens every other Thursday, now through July 21.

With presenting partner Veritex Bank and artist sponsor Jimmy Wallace Guitars, the series features on-the-rise artists and lively entertainers in Audubon and Winters Parks.

Or check out Band Together On The Square Concert Series, held every Friday evening from May through September in downtown Garland.

It starts at 506 Art in downtown’s pocket park and ends at the Plaza Theatre. There will be limited seating available, so feel free to bring your lawn chairs.

And here's an insider tip: Purchase food and beverages from local restaurants for the full downtown experience. You can find a full listing of dining options and links with information at the bottom of the event page.

History buffs can get their summer kicks at Manufacturing Victory: The Arsenal of Democracy, an exhibit that tells the inspiring story of the World War II homefront effort that produced tanks, planes, ships, and guns with staggering speed and unparalleled energy.

It includes compelling artifacts, photographs, oral histories, and interactive audio-video components that immerse the visitor in the story of America’s mighty industrial war engine. It's open through August 15 at the William E. Dollar Municipal Building.

Looking for a good movie night? Throwback Thursday Movies and Classic Movies feature films that the whole family can enjoy, such as Sharknado, Blazing Saddles, Goonies, Beetlejuice, and more. Screenings take place at Plaza Theatre, admission is free, and it's open to the public.

Though it's taking a break in July and August (to resume in September), keep in mind Thirsty Third Thursdays, where downtown merchants extend business hours and offer specials and complimentary beverages to shoppers on the third Thursday of the month from 5-8 pm.

There is also a pop-up Urban Market on the second Saturday of each month, as well as Garland's Granville Arts Center & Plaza Theatre, where community theater meets the big-city stage.

The best part? You don't have to stress about parking — take a look and see how downtown Garland has you covered. For a full list of events and to plan your summer outings, head here.