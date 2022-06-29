Dallas' first pin toss bar debuts in Design District from bowling pros

The Design District's most popular bowling destination has expanded its arsenal with a new venue: Called BowlGames, it's a new venue from the folks at Bowlounge, located next door to Bowlounge at 139 Turtle Creek Blvd., where it's serving up pin toss, a laid-back "sport" that combines football and bowling into one.

Some might call this sport "fowling," although that same some might also get a cease and desist, since a company called Fowling Warehouse, which is opening a location in Plano, has tried to trademark the term.

Regardless of that effort, this hybrid of bowling and football, in which players throw footballs or other objects at bowling pins stacked on platforms or lanes, is trending up both locally and nationally, with another concept called Tinman Social opening in Little Elm that will also feature the hybrid sport.

"There are a bunch of fowling places up around the Great Lakes area," says Bowlounge spokesperson Sam Ratliff. "It's part of a new wave of participatory sports like axe throwing or pickelball that are easy to play, even when you don't have prior experience. We have a strong following of people who love to bowl at Bowlounge, but this is a little easier to pick up than bowling."

From an operator standpoint, this game is also easier to manage, since the cool old-school bowling alley machines that you find at Bowlounge are no longer manufactured. Plus, for some reason, people seem to like to throw footballs.

They took over a space that used to be home to Four Seasons Decorations, a custom holiday decorating company that sadly closed in September, after 32 years. Its warehouse-like interior had all the space needed to install a fowling setup.

They have a total of 10 "lanes," which are cutely set up on a football-field type Astroturf grid, each set off by netting. Six are available for reservations and four for walk-in groups. Lanes are rented by the hour: $15 Monday-Thursday and $20 Friday-Sunday.

There's also a swanky lounge and seating area with plush leathery couches and HDTVs.

"It's the same feel as Bowlounge, but with a nice finish out and the opportunity to play a different game," Ratliff says.

They also have other games such as shuffleboard, foosball, and darts, plus a 50-foot bar with craft cocktails, 10 beers on tap, and wine which is available by the bottle or glass.

There's also food, with an "elevated tailgating" theme, featuring appropriate names such as "coin toss" appetizers.

The menu sounds scrumptious, which is not a word that should be used lightly but when the shoe fits, you must wear it, with many veggie options, including:

charcuterie board

Wagyu beef burgers

cauliflower tempura with a hot "Bowl-fallo" sauce

beet hummus with goat cheese

beer-battered onion rings

wings

four hot dogs including a Chicago-style

elotes, the real kind on a whole cob of corn

skewers, in shrimp, chicken tinga, or veggie

Their signature dessert is flan, which comes in choice of three flavors: regular, coconut, or guava, which you can get in a sampler of all three for $20.