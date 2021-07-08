Eagles book 2 nights for Dallas on Hotel California tour this fall

The legendary rock band Eagles can't seem to get enough of Dallas, as they've added a second date to their delayed-and-rescheduled Hotel California 2021 tour. They'll now be playing at the American Airlines Center on September 20 and 21, 2021.

In case you'd lost track: the band played two dates from this tour in Dallas on February 29 and March 1, 2020, and were scheduled to do a third on March 17, 2020 before getting postponed due to the pandemic. That date was rescheduled for September 21, and it will now be joined by this fourth concert the night before.

The band, made up of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill, is visiting 11 cities total on the tour, but Dallas is the only Texas stop for them on this leg.

Just as before, each night’s concert will feature them playing their iconic album Hotel California in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After an intermission, they'll return with an entire additional set of the band’s other greatest hits.

Hotel California, which came out in 1976, is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 16, at 10 am via Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, July 12, at 10 am through Thursday, July 15, at 10 pm.