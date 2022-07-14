Former DFW Alamo Drafthouse theater comes alive again under new owner

B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately held theater chain, has acquired the former Alamo Drafthouse location in North Richland Hills, with the aim of reopening the theater somewhere around the holiday season in 2022.

Located at 8380 Davis Boulevard, the theater was opened by Alamo Drafthouse in April 2019, only to close its doors due to the pandemic less than a year later. After a few fits and starts, including a declaration of bankruptcy, Alamo permanently closed the location in February 2022.

The North Richland Hills location will be B&B Theatres' third Texas location; they also have theaters in Wylie and Port Arthur.

In a press release, B&B Theatres promises "exciting, innovative, and signature plans" to renovate the theater, although they plan to utilize its existing "ergonomically-designed luxury recliners and full, cutting-edge laser projection." One new amenity they will be installing is a "Grand Screen," the company’s own Premium Large Format (PLF) venue, a wall-to-wall screen that is among the largest screens in the nation.

The theater will feature B&B's Food-to-Go menu, offering guests not just traditional concession items, but made-to-order flatbreads, burgers, fries, onion rings, chicken tenders, and more. They will have self-service soda fountains, allowing guests to mix and match flavors and enjoy free refills on all sizes.

B&B Theatres also plans to install a massive redemption arcade, featuring the latest games, classics, prizes, and more.

“It has been so thrilling to see our industry rebound in such incredible fashion," said Bob Bagby, B&B Theatres President and CEO, in a statement. "The big screen is back in every way and this magnificent theater in North Richland Hills is longing to be reopened to the public."

B&B Theatres has been family owned and operated since 1924. It is currently the fifth largest theatre chain in North America, operating over 500 screens in 13 states. The company will announce updates on the progress of the North Richland Hills location on its on social media channels.