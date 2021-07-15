These are the 7 best things to do in Dallas this weekend

It will be a weekend of event-multiples around Dallas. Three different local theater companies will present new live and in-person productions. Two comedians, one a bit more well-known than the other, will perform stand-up. And three different soccer games will take place, with the winners possibly moving on in a major competition.

Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend.

Thursday, July 15

WaterTower Theatre presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time

In this regional premiere of the Tony Award-winning play, 15-year old Christopher is an extraordinary boy with an extraordinary brain who lives with his dad in a working class town West of London. When Christopher finds himself under suspicion for the murder of a neighbor’s dog, he becomes determined to solve the mystery. The production in Addison will have live shows on Wednesdays-Saturdays through July 25. It will also be available to stream at any time through July 31.

Prism Movement Theater presents Lucha Teotl

Lucha Teotl is a new production from Prism Movement Theater that will be an immersive experience, with the audience ringside watching luchadores wearing the masks of Aztec gods, playing out a sincere and exciting wrestling storyline. This bilingual show, which is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project, follows a young rambunctious male luchador teaming up with a more experienced female luchador to gain the championship title, evoking the epic, multi-year storylines that occur throughout lucha libre. The production will run through July 24 at Wyly Theatre.

Friday, July 16

Koe Wetzel in concert

Country/rock singer Koe Wetzel — who somehow doesn't go by his even better official first name of Ropyr — is a native of the east Texas town of Pittsburg. His first three albums were either self-released or released through the smaller YellaBush Records, but his latest album, Sellout, is with Columbia Records, promising even bigger and brighter things for him. He'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

The Firehouse Theatre presents Matilda the Musical

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This inspiring story reveals an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life, dares to take a stand, and changes her own destiny. It will run at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch through August 8.

Saturday, July 17

Hyena's presents Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comic based out of New York City who is a regular guest and co-host on Sirius XM and Comedy Central Radio’s The Bonfire. He’s also one half of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. He has written for Comedy Central’s Delco Proper and starred in and wrote for the Dweck Show, Tires Etc, and New Muscle. He'll perform twice at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub in Dallas.

Sebastian Maniscalco: "Nobody Does This" Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco has celebrated heights only a few comedians ever achieve. In addition to his stand-out stand-up career, which has seen him headline at arenas across the country, he has appeared in movies like Tag, Green Book, and The Irishman. He'll perform on both Saturday and Sunday at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Sunday, July 18

CONCACAF Gold Cup

The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup's Group Stage will come to a close locally with three separate matches in the Dallas area. Group A teams Mexico and El Salvador will face off at Cotton Bowl Stadium, while Guatemala (which replaced Curaçao due to a COVID outbreak) and Trinidad will play at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Additionally, Group B teams Martinique and Haiti will play an early game at Toyota Stadium.