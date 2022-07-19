Academy of Country Music Awards return to Dallas area at another Cowboys home

The next Academy of Country Music Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, May 11, 2023, according to an announcement from the Academy of Country Music and Prime Video.

The 2023 edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards will mark a return to Texas for the first time since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2015.

Although the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco — the practice facility for the Dallas Cowboys — has hosted many sporting events since opening in 2016, this will be the first awards show to take place there.

The 58th annual awards show will again livestream exclusively on Prime Video. The 57th annual awards in 2022 was the first major awards show to stream live for a global audience. It is still available on demand on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music Unlimited as it originally aired, as well as in an encore edition that contains only the performances.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

The 2022 show was hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Additional details for the 2023 show, including hosts, performers, and ticket sale details, will be announced in the near future.