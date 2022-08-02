The Chicks add Dallas to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving

The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour.

The trio will perform one show in the Houston area at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands; and two DFW shows at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

The newly added Texas dates fall between The Chicks' headlining performances at Austin City Limits on October 7 and October 14.

Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Patty Griffin will join The Chicks Tour as support for the newly announced dates.

Public on-sale tickets for the newly announced October dates are set to begin Friday, August 5 at 10 am at thechicks.com/tour.

The Chicks Tour – October 2022 dates are as follows:

October 4: Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion/Rogers, Arkansas

October 5: Zoo Amphitheatre/Oklahoma City

October 8: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion/Woodlands

October 10: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory/Irving

October 11: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory/Irving

In 2019, The Chicks — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer — returned to the airwaves as a feature on Taylor Swift's "Soon You’ll Get Better," from her seventh studio album Lover. In July 2020, The Chicks released their fifth studio album Gaslighter, after nearly 14 years. The record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff.

The Chicks have sold more than 30.5 million albums and are among an elite group of artists and the only female group to achieve multiple diamond selling (10 million copies) releases, and have won 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and numerous Country Music Association Awards among many other accolades.