Adult mini-golf concept with celebrity ties makes debut in Dallas

Dallas-based Drive Shack is debuting a new golf experience, with the first location opening in the Dallas area: Called Puttery, it's a social entertainment mini-golf experience aimed at adults, opening at Grandscape in The Colony in late August.

President and CEO Hana Khouri calls the concept the company's "modern version of indoor putting." Is there a vintage version? Modern putting means:

auto-scoring technology

high-energy atmosphere including DJs

culinary offerings and craft cocktails

With the combination of a food and beverage program, music, and a lively bar area, the idea is that guests can hang out before, during, and after their tee time.

"This isn't your typical night at the mini-golf course. Puttery will offer ... an experience unlike any other," Khouri says in a release.

The concept also has a celebrity tie, assuming you consider golfers to be celebrities: They've teamed up with PGA star Rory McIlroy, a golfer from Ireland who has won 28 tournaments worldwide.

McIlroy is an investor but also helped create the concept.

"I have been collaborating with the Drive Shack team for more than two years on Puttery and have remained engaged throughout its entire evolution," McIlroy says in a statement. "I look forward to the opening of our first Puttery venues this summer in both Dallas and Charlotte and am committed to investing in the growth and development of future Puttery venues, contributing to their success in the coming years."

Located at 5762 Grandscape Blvd., #105, The Colony Puttery will be just over 20,000 square feet, spanning two floors, with four 9-hole golf courses, each with their own theme: Rooftop, Lodge, Library, and Illusion.

The details on these courses are designed to immerse you into the experience. And while the food will be served in the lounge areas only, you can take your cocktails with you on every course.

There will be three bars located throughout the venue, including an indoor-outdoor patio bar on the second floor, which overlooks an outdoor amphitheater. There are also multiple lounges and seating areas throughout.

Dallas is the first, but will be followed by a venue in Charlotte, North Carolina, with three more coming soon, including Washington DC, Miami, and Houston.

Drive Shack also owns the American Golf and Drive Shack chains.