Dallas hot rod king Richard Rawlings is clearing out Gas Monkey Garage

Dallas' celebrity hot rod king Richard Rawlings is selling off a slew of classic cars — nearly his entire collection.

The star of Discovery Channel's Fast N' Loud reality show and owner of Gas Monkey Garage in northwest Dallas, is selling nearly two dozen vintage and restored cars in a national auction, which he reveals in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

Partnered with Bring A Trailer, a well known vintage automobile auction site, he'll sell off more than two dozen collectible cars such as Corvettes, Mustangs, Porsches, as well as a few motorcycles.

"I've had some of these cars for a very long time, and over the last year, I've been reflecting on what I want to keep and what I don't want to keep," Rawlings says. "I reached a decision: I'm selling everything — all of it."

His rationale is that now is a good time to sell, and he wants to use the proceeds to do what else: start a new collection.

"I want to collect some things that I've never been able to achieve," he says. "I'm actually going to sell these cars and start collecting much more expensive cars, better cars, different cars, things that I always really wanted to have."

His new focus: what he calls "hot rods with super big pedigrees."

"I want Mercedes, I want Ferraris, I want Lamborghinis — but all old cars," he says.

To execute the sale, he's partnered with Randy Nonnenberg from Bring a Trailer, a San Francisco-based online vintage car website. A date for the auction has not been announced, but the website has a page with a link to the YouTube video.

The sale is anticipated to comprise somewhere between 23 and 30 cars, plus a few motorcycles. The duo have been photographing the cars and recording videos that explain the history of each car, where Rawlings got it, and why.

Nonnenberg says it's one of the biggest collections they've ever sold at one time. "Most people sell one or two cars at a time but you're going big," he says to Rawlings.

"I think this is the perfect time," Rawlings says. "This is the height of the car market. This is where I'm going to exit with a lot of cars I've had for many many years, and hopefully I'm going to take that and reinvest into a different kind of collection. We'll see if my beer bucket will turn into champagne dreams."