Retro trip starring The Golden Girls TV show comes to Dallas theaters

A movie theater experience that's rife with '80s nostalgia is coming to town: The Golden Girls, the vintage TV series, is coming to the big screen.

"Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will be a two-night experience featuring five episodes from the TV series, screening at movie theaters nationwide, including more than 30 theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth.

For those who've miraculously never seen a re-run of the show — which airs continuously on the Hallmark channel and is also available for streaming on Hulu — the series follows Miami homeowner Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), joined by Rose Nylund (Betty White) and Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), brought together by an ad for roommates posted by Blanche in a grocery store. The three are joined by Dorothy's feisty Sicilian mother, Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty).

It premiered in September 1985 and ran for seven seasons with 180 half-hour episodes.

The release says that this special event will feature some of the series' most memorable episodes, as follows:

"The Engagement" (Pilot aired - September 14, 1985) – The pilot centers on Blanche who has fallen in love, raising the possibility that her boarders will have to move out in the event of a marriage. Of course the wedding is called off when Blanche discovers that she has become involved with a bigamist and finds comfort and love from her dearest friends.

"The Flu" (aired Mar. 1, 1986) – A week before an awards ceremony, Blanche, Dorothy and Rose each come down with a nasty flu, which compounds their arguing over who will win a prestigious award.

"The Way We Met" (aired May 10, 1986) – One night after watching Psycho, the girls find it hard to sleep so they stay up and reminisce about how they all came to live with one another.

"Ladies of the Evening" (aired Oct. 4, 1986) – The house is fumigated and the girls move into a Miami Beach hotel. Previously, Blanche had won three tickets to see the opening of Burt Reynolds new movie and passes to the party held afterwards where they could meet him. However, on the evening of the opening, the hotel is raided and they mistaken as prostitutes. Dorothy, Blanche, and Rose are dragged off to jail.

"Grab That Dough" (aired Jan. 23, 1988) – Sophia manages to get tickets for the ladies to be contestants on their favorite game show, Grab That Dough. Enroute, the airline loses their luggage and they are forced to sleep in the lobby of the hotel that "lost" their room reservations. To top it off, their purses get stolen. Arriving on the set, Blanche and Dorothy team up with the Kaplan Brothers, returning champions, because Rose and Sophia are "dead weight." To their surprise, Rose and Sophia answer all the questions correctly.

"There’s a reason The Golden Girls was nominated and won so many comedy awards. It's just that funny," says Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. "This celebration of the hilarious show is a treat for existing fans as well as a whole new generation to experience this classic sitcom."

Fathom is a distributor of content to movie theaters in North America owned by AMC Entertainment Inc., Cinemark Holdings, Inc., and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group. The company delivers a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries.

"Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls" will play in movie theaters on Tuesday, September 14 and Tuesday, September 21 at 7 pm. Tickets are $16.24 and can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).

It'll appear at the following movie theaters on Tuesday, September 14:

Cinemark Allen 16 921 State Highway 121, Allen

AMC Parks at Arlington 18 3861 S. Cooper St., Arlington

MT Bedford 2404 Airport Fwy., Bedford

Cinemark 14 Cedar Hill 280 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill

AMC Northpark Center 15 8687 N. Central Expwy., Dallas

Cinemark 17 with IMAX 11819 Webb Chapel Rd., Dallas

Regal Galaxy 10 11801 McCree Rd., Dallas

Cinemark 14 Denton 2825 Wind River, Denton

MT Denton 916 W. University Dr., Denton

Ridgmar 13+Xtreme 2300 Green Oaks Rd., Fort Worth

MT Hulen Mall 4920 S Hulen St., Fort Worth

Regal Fossil Creek 11 6100 N. Freeway Service Road East, Fort Worth

Cinemark Alliance Towne Center 9228 Sage Meadow Trail, Fort Worth

Frisco Square 5655 Frisco Square Blvd Frisco

Movies 16 Grand Prairie 220 E. Westchester Pkwy., Grand Prairie

Tinseltown Movies 17 Grapevine 911 State Hwy 114 West, Grapevine

AMC Highland Village 12 4090 Barton Creek, Highlands Village

North East Mall 18 1101 Melbourne Rd., Hurst

Vista Ridge Mall 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

Cinemark 12 Mansfield & XD 2041 N. Highway 287, Mansfield

Cinemark North McKinney and XD 1701 N. Hardin Blvd., McKinney

AMC Mesquite 30 19919 IH 635, Mesquite

Cinemark Central Plano 10 1818 Coit Rd. Plano

Cinemark West Plano & XD 3800 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

Cinemark Legacy & XD 7201 Central Expwy, Plano

Cinemark 14 Rockwall & XD 2125 Summer Lee, Rockwall

For a complete list of theater locations and screening locations for Tuesday, Sept. 21, visit the Fathom Events website (participating theaters are subject to change).