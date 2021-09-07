Dallas Cowboys open new venue at stadium tailor-made for tailgate parties

The Dallas Cowboys are opening a new venue at AT&T Stadium that's like a cross between a beer bar and a tailgate party.

Called the Miller Lite House, it's an open-air event space next to the AT&T Stadium that'll host watch parties and other events where fans can come watch Cowboys games as well as other programmed entertainment. The Cowboys have had a branding partnership with Miller since 1991.

Amenities include two beer gardens with 60 TV screens, an 87,000-square-foot space with capacity of 650, and $5 Miller Lites.

The concept was inspired by the legendarily scenic 10-acre area at the University of Mississippi called The Grove, where Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played his first college football game.

A release describes it as a more interactive experience than what you'd get at a bar or restaurant. That includes:

a 70-yard turf football field where you can play impromptu games

a stage for music and entertainment

2 fantasy football walls, displaying stats and updates

Nearly 39,000 square feet of shade

4 LED video boards

6 bars

food trucks

cornhole and other games

On days when there's a home game, a ticket is required. For events not on game days, it's free.

For all regular season Cowboys home games, the venue will open four hours before late afternoon and evening games, and three hours before early afternoon games.

Game days sound festive: They'll include performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, plus Cowboys celebrity appearances, live music on the stage, unique acts, and a celebrity kickoff toast pre-game toast at each game.

The venue will stay open two hours after the game, with activities such as live music, games on the video boards and TV’s, and tailgate games on the outdoor field.

It will debut to the public Thursday September 9 when the team hosts a free Watch Party for the Cowboys' opener at the Tampa Buccaneers with performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearances from Dallas Cowboys alumni, and the official mascot Rowdy. C'mon, you know you wanna hang with Rowdy.

The game kicks off at 7:20 pm, but gates open at 5:30 pm. There's free parking in parking lots 10 and 11, and free admission through the Miller Lite House entrance.