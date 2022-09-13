The PTO (Pro Triathlete Organisation) Open is coming to Texas for the first time ever, and you're invited to cheer on the athletes and party down at the free Fan Fest, plus have a chance to meet Dallas' own Michael Johnson.

Over the course of two days — September 17-18 — you can expect to witness the greatest triathletes in the world racing for glory.

But while they're running, swimming, and biking, you can take it a bit easier at the Fan Fest, which is free to attend.

It's happening at the Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas, and here's what you can expect:

Delicious food trucks from Mi Cocina and Ferris Wheelers

A high-energy kids' zone

The ultimate watching experience

If you are unable to attend in person, you can stay updated on all the action on the free PTO+ app, available from both the App Store and Google Play.

Here are some key times you won't want to miss:

Friday, September 16, 11 am: Press conference

Saturday, September 17, 11:30 am: Women's pro race

Sunday, September 18, 2:30 pm: Men's pro race

Clear your calendar for this weekend, grab the family, and watch world class athletes race it out in Las Colinas.

You can find more information and a full schedule of events here.