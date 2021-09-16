World War II air show returns to the skies over Dallas with Pearl Harbor re-enactment

The Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, one of the area’s largest airshows, will return after a one-year break due to the pandemic, taking place October 29-31 at Dallas Executive Airport.

The annual interactive event, presented by the Commemorative Air Force, features flying demonstrations, battle re-enactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more.

More than 40 World War II-era aircraft – including bombers, fighters, and support airplanes – are expected to participate in the airshow. This year’s theme, “Texas Goes to War,” will highlight the Lone Star State’s significant contributions to support America’s victory, including training fields, manufacturing companies, and defending the third coast to supply oil to the troops.

The featured performer at this year's event will be TORA TORA TORA, a popular aerial re-enactment of Pearl Harbor. Visitors will also be able to view aircraft like the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, C-47 That’s All, Brother, and B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders. Fighter planes such as the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, T-6 Texan, and more will participate in aerial activities and historic reenactments of air battles, complete with pyrotechnic effects.

On the ground will be living history encampments that allow the crowd to step back in time, and members of the Greatest Generation, including World War II veterans, who will share their personal stories of service and sacrifice.

“We’re thrilled that Wings Over Dallas will be back this fall,” said Hank Coats, CAF President and CEO, in a statement. “Since we did not have the show last year due to the COVID pandemic, this year our returning guests will notice the new Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center, the CAF’s 47,000 square foot facility that serves as a hub for our national educational outreach programs."

Tickets for CAF Wings Over Dallas, which range from $10-$79, are now on sale at wingsoverdallas.org, with advance purchase discounts available. Rides in numerous World War II aircraft are also available through the website.