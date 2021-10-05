Vinyl records and manga comics store to open in Dallas' Cedars District

There's a new shop opening in Dallas dedicated to records and comics: Called Black Cat Records N Comics, it'll be a pop culture destination combining music and manga, located at 971 Botham Jean Blvd., slated to open in the fall.

Black Cat is a collaboration between Megan Daniel, who possesses an encyclopedic knowledge of anime and manga; and Guy Steele, a longtime collector and movie buff who previously owned well known stores such as The Movie Collection, Stage & Screen, and Vintage Salvation, a vinyl record stand located inside Dolly Python.

"The store will be a unique mix," Steele says. "We'll have records and comics, with a wide selection for listeners and readers of all ages, but some with a special focus."

They'll have the newest and most popular comics, but especially underground and indie publishers, including foreign prints.

"Our manga section should be second to none, spanning decades of the art form and all its iterations from toys, statues, shirts, and books," Steele says.

Their music section will feature a large and rare selection of vinyl, both new and used, featuring what Steele calls "deep dives" into specific genres, such as:

Rockabilly/Surf/Rods

Exotica

Lounge

Polynesia

Japanese Pop

Soundtracks

Novelty

Their plan is to feature weekly playlists spinning staff selections, and they'll also host live music events, from local bands to DJs to podcasts. They'll also have spinning stations for customers to listen to records.

"We'll be a gathering place for the performing arts and spotlights local musical and entertainment talent," Steele says.

Vinyl records have enjoyed a surge in popularity, including a big bump in 2020, when vinyl outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s, according to a report from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Having a record store in this Cedars area of Dallas, just south of downtown is not unprecedented; Bill's Records was located just a few blocks down Botham Jean Boulevard until it closed in 2020 after founder Bill Wisener died.

Black Cat will go into a space near the intersection of I-30 that sat empty for more than 20 years. "It's an odd duck space adjacent to Scotty's liquor," Steele says. "The last time it was used, it was an extra catering kitchen for Gilley's."

Right now, they're facing the prototypical post-pandemic setbacks, from construction delays to shortages in supplies.

"The store has been in the works since before COVID-19," Steele says. "We know we'll be a destination for Dallasites but we're also near the convention center, the Omni Dallas hotel, and there's not a lot of shopping in that area. We're hoping we'll be a fun place to visit."