Texas music icons George Strait and Willie Nelson to share stage in historic performance

On the cowboy boot heels of his acclaimed headlining performances at this year’s ACL Music Festival, the king of country music George Strait will not, in fact, ride away. He's returning to the stage with another Texas music legend, Willie Nelson, in a shared-stage performance that's happened just once before in the icons' storied careers.

Strait and Nelson will perform April 29, 2022 as part of the grand opening celebration of Moody Center, a new $338 million venue opening on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

The show, dubbed "Strait from Moody Center," bills Strait as the headliner, with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, and Randy Rogers Band noted as special guests.

Exclusive VIP packages and tickets for the grand opening show go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 am on the Moody Center website. There’s no word yet on specific ticket prices.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie,’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” says Strait, who holds the unique distinction of having more No. 1 songs than any other artist in history. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

The event, which will give many Texans their first opportunity to check out the new 15,000-seat music venue, also holds special significance in another way, as Texas treasure Nelson turns 89 years old the night of the show. And who doesn’t want to spend Willie’s birthday with the Red Headed Stranger himself?

“While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to the Lone Star State. George, Willie, and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry,” says Jeff Nickler, general manager of Moody Center. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”



Strait from Moody Center is among several shows already announced for the venue’s first days, including planned performances from The Weeknd on April 19, 2022 (a move from its original April 18 date); John Mayer on April 20, 2022; and Justin Bieber on April 27, 2022.

Before tickets for the Strait from Moody Center show go on sale to the public October 22, American Express card members can score them Wednesday, October 13 at 10 am through Thursday, October 21 at 10 pm. Fans can also sign up for the Moody Center newsletter before Monday, October 18 to get venue pre-sale access from Wednesday, October 20 at 10 am until Thursday, October 21 at 10 pm.

Health and safety procedures for the show will follow guidance from public health authorities, and enhanced COVID-19 protocols may be added as the show date nears. Fans can get the latest COVID-19 info regarding Moody Center on the venue’s website.